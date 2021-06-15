TSG Announces Max Fredriksson Signature 'MF1' Apparel Line

PRESS RELEASE: TSG
Max Fredriksson's hard work ethic and desire to be the best rider he can has been rewarded with his own signature range of riding gear, the MF1 Line, consisting of a jersey, shorts, gloves and long sleeve tee. Technical fabrics and unique design features, that Max insisted upon, ensured that the MF1 Line was everything that he hoped it would be. Our mantra is "Designed By Riders" and Max's clothing certainly lives up to it!
Designer Jonas Janssen is also a former pro-rider.
Designer Jonas Janssen working on the range.
Check out Max unboxing his MF1 Line:MF1 Jersey
The MF1 Long Sleeve Jersey
is a staple in the pro line of TSG freestyle mountain biker Max Fredriksson. Made from 140g/m2 quick dry fabric and equipped with birdseye mesh side and underarm ventilation it is cool when ridden hard and dries quickly on uploads; ideal for comfortable all-day rideability and style. It features a secret goggle wipe stashed on the underside of the jersey and the rear hem is dropped to keep dirt off a rider’s butt and enhance fit when in the saddle. As the sublimated and fade resistant arm graphic states this jersey is “designed by riders” and meets the high standards that Max and his mates expect from their TSG biking gear.
MF1 Shorts
Beige is Max's Favourite Colour.
With simple clean lines and no flash logos the MF1 Shorts
reflect the style and personality of Max Fredriksson’s riding: Technically superior without being loud! Made from soft 190g/m2 twill and sporting a stretch yoke and high kidney strap with an anti-slip liner and adjustable waistband the short’s actively work with a biker’s riding position and fit securely even when the going gets rough. Tactically placed zipped waist and side pockets protect your essentials in bails and a reinforced seat, inner leg and double closure with zip fly round off the MF1 ride-savvy design, to create the perfect long short for hard shredding.
FEATURES:
Max's MF1 Shorts are built to be functional.
Subtle beige logo on rear.
Flow Fit with Stretch Inserts and Double Closure.
Double Closure (Hook & Button) with Zip Fly
Interior Adjustable Waistband
Inner Anti-Slip Printed Silicone Gripper Waist
Extra Stitching on Upper Back for better fit
Artificial Leather Logo PatchMF1 Hunter Gloves
Less can be more. The Hunter Glove
is for riders who prefer minimal design and want the ultimate in ventilation and control. Super breathable 4-way stretch fabric on back of hands and fingers. MF1 colourway to match with Max Fredrikkson's Apparel Line.
FEATURES:
4-Way Stretch Mesh Fabric
Soft Synthetic Leather Palm
Reinforced Grip Zone
Ventilated Stretch Mesh between Fingers
Anti-Slip Silicone Finger Zones
Terry Sweat Wipe on Thumb
Slip-In Cuff with Stretch Gusset
Touch Screen Compatible
For the full range of TSG's 2021 Gloves check out the Pinkbike Blog Post HEREMF1 Long Sleeve Tee
Max's signature Long Sleeve MF1 Tee
comes in a clean design. A small, screen-printed logo is placed on the front of the shirt and a “Designed by Riders” slogan print runs along the left arm for even more steez. A contrast-colored neckband and an embroidered label sewn at the bottom completes the package.
Max's MF1 Long Sleeve Tee is clean and functional.
Subtle beige logo on neck.
Designed By Riders on left sleeve.
We have just uploaded an interview with Max to the TSG Website so go and check it out too: TO THE MAX AND BACK
