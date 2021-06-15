TSG Announces Max Fredriksson Signature 'MF1' Apparel Line

MF1 Line 2021
MF1 LINE
Max Fredriksson


PRESS RELEASE: TSG

Max Fredriksson's hard work ethic and desire to be the best rider he can has been rewarded with his own signature range of riding gear, the MF1 Line, consisting of a jersey, shorts, gloves and long sleeve tee. Technical fabrics and unique design features, that Max insisted upon, ensured that the MF1 Line was everything that he hoped it would be. Our mantra is "Designed By Riders" and Max's clothing certainly lives up to it!

MF1 Line
Max in the MF1 Jersey.
bigquotesTSG was my first ever pro sponsor so I'm actually beyond stoked on being able to work closely with them to come up with such cool things as my own signature line! My MF1 line is inspired by earthly colours and since beige is one of my favorite colors, I thought it would be awesome to try to mix that in!Max Fredriksson

bigquotesI’m super happy on working together with TSG apparel on my own signature line for 2021! We’re working together with the super talented designer and ex-rider, Jonas Janssen, and we’ve got a good chemistry! The line will end up being super sick!Max Fredriksson
MF1 Line 2021
Designer Jonas Janssen is also a former pro-rider.

MF1 Line 2021
Designer Jonas Janssen working on the range.
bigquotesThe Outfit is inspired by Max’s personality and his country of origin. It reflects his riding style, which is technical, cool and clean and is not loud or intrusive. The colours harmonize well.Jonas Janssen

Check out Max unboxing his MF1 Line:


MF1 Jersey

The MF1 Long Sleeve Jersey is a staple in the pro line of TSG freestyle mountain biker Max Fredriksson. Made from 140g/m2 quick dry fabric and equipped with birdseye mesh side and underarm ventilation it is cool when ridden hard and dries quickly on uploads; ideal for comfortable all-day rideability and style. It features a secret goggle wipe stashed on the underside of the jersey and the rear hem is dropped to keep dirt off a rider’s butt and enhance fit when in the saddle. As the sublimated and fade resistant arm graphic states this jersey is “designed by riders” and meets the high standards that Max and his mates expect from their TSG biking gear.

MF1 Line 2021
Beige is Max's Favourite Colour.
MF1 Line 2021
Long Rear Hem.
MF1 Line 2021
Sublimated Graphics.

MF1 Line 2021
Armpit and Side Ventilation.
MF1 Line 2021
Interior Sunglasses Wipe (Integrated micro fibre cloth to clean your sunglasses or goggles).
MF1 Line 2021
Artificial Leather Logo Patch.

MF1 Shorts

With simple clean lines and no flash logos the MF1 Shorts reflect the style and personality of Max Fredriksson’s riding: Technically superior without being loud! Made from soft 190g/m2 twill and sporting a stretch yoke and high kidney strap with an anti-slip liner and adjustable waistband the short’s actively work with a biker’s riding position and fit securely even when the going gets rough. Tactically placed zipped waist and side pockets protect your essentials in bails and a reinforced seat, inner leg and double closure with zip fly round off the MF1 ride-savvy design, to create the perfect long short for hard shredding.

MF1 Shorts
Max's MF1 Shorts are built to be functional.
MF1 Shorts
Subtle beige logo on rear.
MF1 Shorts
Flow Fit with Stretch Inserts and Double Closure.

MF1 Shorts
Stretch Kidney Strap.
MF1 Shorts
Zipped Side Pocket.
MF1 Shorts
Zipped Waist Pocket.

FEATURES:

Double Closure (Hook & Button) with Zip Fly
Interior Adjustable Waistband
Inner Anti-Slip Printed Silicone Gripper Waist
Extra Stitching on Upper Back for better fit
Artificial Leather Logo Patch

MF1 Hunter Gloves

Less can be more. The Hunter Glove is for riders who prefer minimal design and want the ultimate in ventilation and control. Super breathable 4-way stretch fabric on back of hands and fingers. MF1 colourway to match with Max Fredrikkson's Apparel Line.

HUNTER Glove
FEATURES:

4-Way Stretch Mesh Fabric
Soft Synthetic Leather Palm
Reinforced Grip Zone
Ventilated Stretch Mesh between Fingers
Anti-Slip Silicone Finger Zones
Terry Sweat Wipe on Thumb
Slip-In Cuff with Stretch Gusset
Touch Screen Compatible

MF1 Long Sleeve Tee

Max's signature Long Sleeve MF1 Tee comes in a clean design. A small, screen-printed logo is placed on the front of the shirt and a “Designed by Riders” slogan print runs along the left arm for even more steez. A contrast-colored neckband and an embroidered label sewn at the bottom completes the package.

MF1 Long Sleeve Tee
Max's MF1 Long Sleeve Tee is clean and functional.
MF1 Long Sleeve Tee
Subtle beige logo on neck.
MF1 Long Sleeve Tee
Designed By Riders on left sleeve.


We have just uploaded an interview with Max to the TSG Website so go and check it out too: TO THE MAX AND BACK

