TSG Announces Women's Apparel, Plus New Helmets & Pads - Eurobike 2021

Sentinel Full-face DH Helmet
The Sentinel is claimed to offer great ventilation thanks to twelve airflow vents and a good field of view thanks to a wide eye port. But TSG want to be clear this is a full-on downhill helmet, not a lightweight enduro full-face: “The Sentinel was to be a real downhill helmet from the beginning,” says the Sentinel's designer, Jonas Janssen. “No enduro hybrid or anything like that because DH and EWS tracks are getting faster and rougher, freeride jumps are getting bigger and even in slopestyle no one rides half-shells anymore.”
It has an ABS outer shell that's said to be fully and easily recyclable when the helmet reaches the end of its life. The Sentinel is available in satin black, satin grey, satin olive and satin red, in five sizes XS to XL. It's on sale now
, priced at 199.95 €.Chamber Knee and Elbow Pads
The Chamber Knee and elbow pads are designed to offer excellent airflow and ventilation - a concept TSG call "Air Stream Design". The "chassis" of the pads are made with perforated lightweight neoprene and mesh fabric, while the padded areas are designed to offer good airflow through the material thanks to "all-over perforation". They're made of flexible gel foam, which apparently helps with comfort and fit. Additional smaller pads on the sides of the knee add extra protection.
Both the knee and elbow pads are held in place with silicone strips to grip against the skin, plus Velcro straps in the case of the kneepads, and feature a cutout behind the elbow/knee for added ventilation.
Pricing is TBC; they're due to be available from spring 2022.Women’s Apparel Line
TSG are launching their first women's-specific bike apparel, which will be available in Spring 2022. It's designed in collaboration with sportswear designer and athlete Heida Birgisdottir, founder of the female clothing and snowboarding apparel company Nikita
.
The line consists of two technical long-sleeve riding jerseys, called the Floral LS and Race Jersey LS; two short sleeve riding jerseys, the Floral SS and Trio Jersey SS; the all-mountain Ridge Shorts; and the Ridge DH pants.
TSG say the Jerseys are "built from a quick-drying, moisture-wicking stretch fabric with zonal airflow panels for freedom of movement". This Race and trio jerseys feature a "race-heritage" inspired design, while the Floral SS and LS jerseys have a rain forests-inspired pattern. "For us mountain bikers, our playground is the nature," says Heida, "that’s why I felt this was the right path to go with the print.”
According to TSG, the Ridge Pant and Ridge Short are "Designed specifically with the needs of women bikers in mind... built from a toughened 4-way stretch fabric for freedom and movement, with double stitching adding to their durability for seasons worth of riding. A high-waist with an inner anti-slip band and extra stretch back yolk provide secure fit and comfort in and out of the saddle while a race-ratchet closure delivers a confident fit with on-the-fly adjustability."
Although they look similar to TSG's existing men's pants and shorts, the women versions are said to be "lighter and more stretchy than the men’s editions, perfectly tailored to the female shredders."
Head to ridetsg.com
for more.
