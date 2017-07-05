TSG launches MTB goggles

The Presto goggle fits perfectly with all TSG and most other brands helmets and offers everything a true mountain biker needs. In short: The Presto combines the wide vision, anti-scratch, impact protection and 100% UV defense of a cylindrical polycarbonate lens with the superior vented anti-fogging and the comfortable three-layer foam fit of a flexi frame. The lenses are easy to change and each goggle is delivered with a tinted black lens for sunshine and an additional clear lens for bad light conditions. In addition, silicone-backed straps keep the goggle firmly in place.







Protection



The Presto fulfills the most stringent international safety standards for personal eye protection, is CE EN 174 certified and offer 100% UV Protection.









Lens



The Presto's cylindrical lens combines the optical quality of an injected lens and the classic low-profile styling found in a thermos formed lens. Curved horizontally while remaining flat vertically, this cylindrical lens promotes better optics by eliminating peripheral distortion.







A hydrophobic coating on the inner lens absorbs moisture before fog can form and an anti-scratch hard coating on the outer lens acts as a protective layer, making the lens more durable and safe. Every Presto is delivered with 2 lenses. A clear one and a tinted one for those sunny rides.



Comfort





Super flexible frame construction





The frame is made of a flexible scratch resistant PU material that allows for maximum shape retention during low temperatures and varying weather conditions. In case of an impact, the frame spreads and absorbs some of the impact energy instead of transmitting it straight to the face.



Smart Vents





The vent positioning keeps hot air circulating up and out slowly, reducing eye watering and lens fogging.



Triple Layer face foam for snug comfort





Enjoy all day comfort of moisture wicking triple-layer fleece lined face foam for enhanced fit, comfort, and performance.



Anti-shift silicone printed strap



The Silicone-printed strap provides added grip and superior helmet compatibility to keep your goggles on your head.



Articulating outriggers for great helmet compatibility





The Presto is engineered to adjust to a full range of face shapes and sizes, the articulating outriggers evenly transfer pressure across brow and nose to ensure a complete seal against the face. When used with a helmet, the outrigger articulates allowing the goggle frame to sink into the helmet face port, providing a comfortable and consistent fit every time.



Excellent no-gap fit with helmet



TSG team rider Sam Pilgrim has also been riding with the Presto goggle since he has received the very first production samples. He is happy about the comfort:



'So, I like the way the goggle fits because it doesn’t leave any gaps between the goggle and the helmet, which looks sick! Also, the lens is super easy and fast to remove, which means less time fitting lenses more time shredding!!!'.





Our goggles are designed to perfectly fit with our helmets and a wide variety of other helmets for a comfortable fit for all day comfort.



Matt Jones has been riding with the Presto since last season and here is what he likes about it:



'The Presto goggle has impressed me with its level of comfort and fit on my face. In the summer I can easily spend a few hours riding DH per day and comfort is near the top of the priority list for me which an area where the Presto delivers. Moving between cloudy England and sunnier places like Whistler I've been swapping between lenses which is so much more simple than other goggles I've used in the past! These attributes coupled with the field of view I get for tricks are what make the Presto Goggle so perfect for me'.



The Presto, including 2 lenses and a microfibre bag, retails at 84.95 €. Spare lenses are available. Check it out



MENTIONS: @rideTSG

