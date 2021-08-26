TSG Launches the Sentinel Full-Face Helmet

TSG are super excited to release their brand new full-face downhill mountain bike helmet, the SENTINEL. Designed for progressive DH riding and hardcore jump sessions, this lightweight (1160g), sleek and super-ventilated helmet delivers premium protection to bikers who push their limits. TSG are eco-conscious so when it finishes protecting your head the ABS and Polycarbonate shell can be recycled. All this for an MSRP of €199,95.

Sentinel Full-Face Helmet

Setting new standards in DH MTB head protection, the Sentinel is a collaborative creation of the TSG team, apparel designer and mountain biker Jonas Janssen and leading helmet designer Stephane Dion. At its core is a super-tough ABS outer shell, with a refined silhouette and toughened PC-laminated EPS foam protective faceguard. 12 airflow vents deliver cool riding at all speeds and a wide eye port, with visor, provides superior peripheral vision and perfect fit for goggles.

bigquotesThe new Sentinel helmet is a dream, it is for sure the ultimate full-face helmet!Sam Pilgrim (TSG Pro Rider)

Inside the Sentinel, the helmet’s liner and cheek pads are all removable and washable, so the helmet can be box-fresh on every ride. “TSG wanted to offer a high-end downhill helmet at an affordable price and they have achieved it hands down,” says Stephane Dion with pride.

The Sentinel Project was hatched in 2018, with TSG CEO Ruedi and apparel designer Jonas Janssen styling a fresh new DH specific MTB helmet.

Rider: Lukas Weilemann - Photos: Peter Rauch

bigquotesThe Sentinel was to be a real downhill helmet from the beginning, no enduro hybrid or anything like that because DH and EWS tracks are getting faster and rougher, freeride jumps are getting bigger and even in slopestyle no one rides half-shells any moreJonas Janssen (Designer & Pro Rider)

Mountain bike adventurer Hannes Klausner tested the Sentinel over months of riding.

bigquotesThe new Sentinel is definitely an upgrade on all existing full-face models. It is super light, can be customised to fit a wide range of sizes better and with more hold, is super well ventilated and looks amazing. The Sentinel suited me from the first ride!Hannes Klausner (MTB Adventurer)

Rider: Hannes Klausner - Photo: Rene Deutschlaender

Helmet designer Stephane Dion was then brought in to bring their ideas to life. Stephane boasts 25 years of experience making premium helmets for power sports, including snowmobile, street and MX biking and even skydiving.

Designer: Stephane Dion

bigquotesFirst I had to immerse myself in the downhill bike world to see what the competition was up to and as TSG have Swiss German roots I wanted to create a style that was dynamic and fast looking but also expressed technicality and functionality typical of German and Swiss engineeringStephane Dion (Helmet Designer)

Weight and eco-credentials were also key to Stephane’s input, with the Sentinel hitting a target weight of 1160g. If a rider does go down the Sentinel is built to withstand the beating but when it does reach the end of its life its ABS and Polycarbonate shell can be simply recycled.

bigquotesEvery ounce saved helps keep the back wheel on the ground as the weight of the helmet sits on the highest point of the body and when hard braking on steep inclines it takes very little to flipStephane Dion (Helmet Designer)

Rider: Chris Visscher - Photo: Dominik Bosshard


bigquotesThe Sentinel is exactly the full-face helmet I‘ve been waiting for! It‘s light, extremely durable, comfortable and super stylishChris Visscher (TSG Pro Rider)

Rider: Chris Visscher - Photo: Dominik Bosshard


The Sentinel is available in Satin Black, Satin Red, Satin Olive and Satin Grey and will be released for sale end of August with an MSRP of €199,95. To get your head in the brand new Sentinel visit www.ridetsg.com or your local TSG dealer.

Satin Black

Satin Red

Satin Olive

Next time you’re threading the needle on a Singletrack, hammering down a DH course, hitting up the Bike Park or sessioning your local Trails you better hope you’re protected by the Sentinel.

