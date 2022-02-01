close
TSG Sponsors Gamux Factory Racing Team

Feb 1, 2022
by rideTSG  


Press Release: TSG

We are proud to announce the sponsorship of the Gamux Factory Racing Team, including DH riders Lorris Michellod and Lino Lehmann and top U17 DH rider Mike Hutter. United under the banner of our progressive Swiss mountain bike label this solid crew of shredders will be pedalling hard to push the company’s mission to “drive, measure and display” our unique stable of bikes, with their cool option of customizable biometrics for their customers.

With the full arsenal of TSG protection, from helmets to gloves and technical riding apparel to full body armour, the Gamux Racing Team will be able to give 100% on speed and tricks knowing that they are wearing the best in mountain bike safety gear.

Mike has already proved himself to be the best in his category when it comes to pointing it downhill, while Lorris, recovering from a torn ACL in 2021, is going all in to climb up the World Cup rankings in the coming seasons. As for Lino, Gamux says “he doesn’t do things by half”, so expect big things from this style master when the competition start lights go green. We’re stoked to have their back on their way to the top

GAMUX Factory Racing Team 2022

LORIS MICHELLOD
Year of birth: 1999
Category: Elite men
Riding since: 2007
Hometown: Verbier, SUI
Instagram: @loris_michellod.
LINO LEHMANN
Year of birth: 2002
Category: Elite Men
Riding since: 2017
Hometown: Frauenfeld, SUI
Instagram: @lino_lehmann_
MIKE HUTER
Year of birth: 2006
Category: Pro U17 Men
Riding since: 2017
Hometown: Jonen, SUI
Instagram:@mike.huter

bigquotesI am stoked to ride for a Swiss brand run by passionate people who create really good stuff!Loris Michellod

bigquotesLook good, Ride good!Lino Lehmann

bigquotesIt's cool to ride Swiss products as a Swiss rider!Mike Huter


The Gamux Factory Racing Team chooses these as part of their Team Kit:

SENTINEL Full-Face Helmet
Sentinel Full-Face Helmet Satin Black
Sentinel Full-Face Helmet Satin Black
Sentinel Full-Face Helmet Satin Black
Sentinel Full-Face Helmet Satin Black

SCOPE Helmet

SCOPE Helmet Satin Black

WAFTJersey

Waft L S Yellow Ochre
L/S Yellow Ochre
Waft L S Yellow Ochre
Waft L S Black Grey
L/S Black Grey
Waft L S Black Grey
Waft S S
S/S Purple Orange
Waft S S
Waft S S
S/S Black Grey
Waft S S

ROOST DH Pants

Roost DH Pants Black
Black
Roost DH Pants Black
Roost DH Pants Black
Roost DH Pants Black

Roost DH Pants Grey
Grey
Roost DH Pants Grey
Roost DH Pants Grey
Roost DH Pants Grey

Kneeguard CHAMBER & Kneeguard TAHOE A

CHAMBER
Kneeguard CHAMBER
TAHOE A

