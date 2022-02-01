TSG Sponsors Gamux Factory Racing Team

Press Release: TSG

LORIS MICHELLOD

Year of birth: 1999

Category: Elite men

Riding since: 2007

Hometown: Verbier, SUI

Instagram: @loris_michellod.

Year of birth: 2002

Category: Elite Men

Riding since: 2017

Hometown: Frauenfeld, SUI

Instagram: @lino_lehmann_

Year of birth: 2006

Category: Pro U17 Men

Riding since: 2017

Hometown: Jonen, SUI

Instagram:@mike.huter

I am stoked to ride for a Swiss brand run by passionate people who create really good stuff! — Loris Michellod

Look good, Ride good! — Lino Lehmann

It's cool to ride Swiss products as a Swiss rider! — Mike Huter

The Gamux Factory Racing Team chooses these as part of their Team Kit:

L/S Yellow Ochre L/S Black Grey

S/S Purple Orange S/S Black Grey

ROOST DH Pants

Black

Grey

CHAMBER TAHOE A

We are proud to announce the sponsorship of the Gamux Factory Racing Team, including DH riders Lorris Michellod and Lino Lehmann and top U17 DH rider Mike Hutter. United under the banner of our progressive Swiss mountain bike label this solid crew of shredders will be pedalling hard to push the company’s mission to “drive, measure and display” our unique stable of bikes, with their cool option of customizable biometrics for their customers.With the full arsenal of TSG protection, from helmets to gloves and technical riding apparel to full body armour, the Gamux Racing Team will be able to give 100% on speed and tricks knowing that they are wearing the best in mountain bike safety gear.Mike has already proved himself to be the best in his category when it comes to pointing it downhill, while Lorris, recovering from a torn ACL in 2021, is going all in to climb up the World Cup rankings in the coming seasons. As for Lino, Gamux says “he doesn’t do things by half”, so expect big things from this style master when the competition start lights go green. We’re stoked to have their back on their way to the top