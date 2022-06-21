Tsuga Announces the Eldorado Hip Pack Collection

Jun 21, 2022
by Tsuga  

PRESS RELEASE: Tsuga

We’re excited to introduce our newest modular and low-profile hip pack collection – the Eldorado. The Eldorado Collection features a line of high-performance hip packs designed to help riders stay hydrated and well-prepared without getting in the way of the mountain biking experience. Our modular hip pack system offers a fully customizable experience with three interchangeable pouch sizes, two waistbelt variations, and an adaptable bottle holder and storage system.

Eldorado Hip Pack
Eldorado H2O Hip Pack
The Eldorado Hip Pack s interchangeable pouch sizes
The Eldorado's three interchangeable pouch sizes


This Eldorado Hip Pack offers all the features you need for a premium riding experience, and it does it in style. With two hip belts and three different interchangeable pouch sizes (2L, 3L, and 4L), you can get exactly the features and capacity you need without juggling between unneeded packs and gear. Simply take the main pouch off to swap between pouch sizes, or ride with the belt alone when you only need to bring the bare essentials. When you don't need the bottle holder pockets, easily tuck the behind the pouch to keep them out of the way. The main pouch is adjustable and expands for a place to hold jackets, rain shells, or knee pads behind the main pouch, allowing you to bring those extra items along without taking up space inside the pouch.

Stash jackets behind the pouch to save room inside your pack.


Tuck the bottle holders away when you don't need them.

bigquotesIn mountain biking, the equipment is an essential component of the ride. Without it, there is no ride. Good equipment can make for a great ride, but the best equipment merges its form into function and creates an exceptional ride. This is what I look for in equipment: gear that does its job, but gets out of the way of the experience. Tsuga’s Eldorado Hip Pack does this in style. Designed after a climbing harness style waist belt, the pack stays put and disappears until it's needed. The pack features everything you need for a ride and nothing you don’t. Plus, the versatility of the attachment points allows a wide variety of kit options for longer or shorter missions in warmer and colder climates. I’ve used many hip packs, but this one is the one I grab for the perfect ride. Kristian Jackson, Professional Mountain Bike Coach, Trail Boss at Rocky Knob Bike Park



Product Features:

• Pouch Sizes: Small 2L, Medium 3L, Large 4L
• Water-resistant, fade-resistant US-made WeatherMax body
• Nylon packcloth interior and interior key clip
• Two interior organizer pockets and elastic organizer bandolier
• Waistbelt side pockets made with waterproof 4-way Stretch Tek material
• Water and abrasion-resistant mud shield made with Kevlar coated fabric
• Breathable, cushioned 5mm spacer mesh back padding
• Biothane webbing
• Anodized aluminum G-hooks
• Waterproof zippers
• Reflective logo for added visibility at night
• The full Eldorado Hip Pack system ranges from $154.95 to $169.95
• Individual waist belts and pouches range from $74.95 to $89.95


At Tsuga, we ride to create and create to ride. Our experiences on the trail inspire us to create high-quality, innovative gear that we hope will help others have the ultimate riding experience. The Eldorado Collection was born in the Pisgah; designed, developed, and manufactured at our shop in Boone, NC; and tested by our team and an outside team of beta testers across the US. We are proud to design, develop, and manufacture our products in Boone, NC.

Easy grab and go bottles

Head to our site to shop the Eldorado Collection today!

4 Comments

  • 4 0
 At what point is a good backpack the better option? I think with 2 bottles in a hip back I'd be better off with a backpack.
  • 1 0
 or even better, a low profile hydration vest
  • 1 0
 The main benefit that has come with wearing my hip pack over a back pack is avoiding the ocean if sweat on your back which eventually soaks the entire backpack and renders you offensive to every sense.
  • 1 0
 Yeah I dunno, for that expensive price? With good options from Wolftooth/Lezyne/etc for carrying tools/CO2/pump on your water bottle cage (with water bottle still)...why carry all that metal stuff right on your spine/hips like in the picture?? Seems like a small pack with an optional water bottle (for longer days), tube maybe (unless strapped on to frame/seat) and spot for tiny Houdini jacket is about all you'd need. Nice and light and you don't need big, hot waist straps either since you aren't overloading the bike. Anything more than that and you are wearing a decent backpack right?





