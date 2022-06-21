Tsuga Announces the Eldorado Hip Pack Collection

In mountain biking, the equipment is an essential component of the ride. Without it, there is no ride. Good equipment can make for a great ride, but the best equipment merges its form into function and creates an exceptional ride. This is what I look for in equipment: gear that does its job, but gets out of the way of the experience. Tsuga’s Eldorado Hip Pack does this in style. Designed after a climbing harness style waist belt, the pack stays put and disappears until it's needed. The pack features everything you need for a ride and nothing you don’t. Plus, the versatility of the attachment points allows a wide variety of kit options for longer or shorter missions in warmer and colder climates. I’ve used many hip packs, but this one is the one I grab for the perfect ride. — Kristian Jackson, Professional Mountain Bike Coach, Trail Boss at Rocky Knob Bike Park