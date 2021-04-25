Tubolito's New MTB PSENS Tubes Have a Built-In Pressure Sensor

Apr 25, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Have you ever wished your phone could communicate wirelessly with the tube in your tire to check the air pressure? What if that tube had a super catchy, and definitely not chuckle-inducing name like MTB PSENS? Same here, but Tubolito's latest addition to their line of lightweight tubes is actually a pretty clever innovation.

The Austrian company has put a NFC (Near-Field Communication) chip that's encased in foam inside their thermoplastic polyurethane tubes. The chip wirelessly sends a pressure reading to the Tubolito app when a smartphone is held against the tire. The chip doesn't require any batteries, and only adds around 7 grams to the tube. It's located around the valve stem, which makes it easier to remember where to place the phone to check the pressure.


The MTB PSENS tube has a 42mm presta valve and is available in 27.5” and 29” diameters. Claimed weights range from 90 – 93 grams, although my sample actually came in a little less, at 86 grams for a 29” tube. Even with that NFC chip, that's still significantly lighter than a standard rubber tube. The $49.90 price tag will also leave your wallet a good deal lighter than a traditional tube.

I installed a MTB PSENS to give it a try, and can confirm that the technology works. Once I opened the app and held my phone against the tire the pressure would show up in a couple of seconds. I did run into some little bugs with the app – at one point it kept showing the previous pressure reading until I exited and restarted it, and a few times an error message showed up and I had to scan again, but I'd imagine those will be sorted out relatively quickly.

A 29" version of the tube weighed in at 86 grams on my scale.
The foam pouch containing the NFC chip is visible above the valve stem.

At the end of the day, I'm not really the target audience for this tube. I run tubeless on pretty much every bike I own, which means the only time I deal with tubes is on the off-chance I need to fix a flat. In that case, I'm usually not too concerned about having the perfect tire pressure; I just want to get rolling again and make it back home.

However, the NFC technology is intriguing, especially if it can be incorporated into a tubeless valve stem at a reasonable price. We saw Quarq release their TyreWiz device a few years ago which communicates via Bluetooth, but that costs $200 and uses batteries. A quick scan of a few DIY sites brought up a concept that look promising - it'll be interesting to see where else this technology gets applied in the future. Who knows, maybe someday you'll be able to quickly check shock, fork, and tire pressures with your phone.


More information: tubolito.com

22 Comments

  • 26 0
 Sorry environment, we just really like useless crap
  • 19 0
 If I don’t like the psi reading can I just swipe left?
  • 8 0
 Can I just cut off the tube a few inches on each side of the valve snd use it as a tubeless setup? Or toss the foam/chip inside my regular setup? Buy this tube just for the chip?
  • 7 0
 If you lose a tube in the forest and an animal eats it, will you then be able to see the PSI of the animal's digestive tract?
  • 1 0
 Yes, thats's why they also call it the poop tube.
  • 3 0
 It’s great that tubes hold air almost indefinitely and don’t need to be checked every single ride but surely they can do this for tubeless right? Sealant can’t be that hard to protect from
  • 5 0
 Man... PSENS is not the first thing I thought that said when I read over those letters.
  • 4 0
 “if it can be incorporated into a tubeless valve stem at a reasonable price“

Nailed it
  • 1 0
 So in some ways I'm quite excited about the concept of having pressure monitoring chips in tyres and suspension that lets me track what's going on there. But on the other hand this is multiplying chips into wear items rather than just having one piece of technology that does the same job. And does it really save any time? It seems like in the time I'd found my phone, opened the dedicated app, waited for the chip to get a read, dealt with the bugs, etc I could have just grabbed my pressure gauge from the toolbox and read all the pressures on my bike?
  • 1 0
 I’m trying to figure out who would buy this. The person who cares enough about performance to pay for this would be running tubeless (ie not needing tubes) and the person who still rides with tubes likely doesn’t care much to pay a premium for this data. Mayyyybe the odd DH racer would want it?
  • 3 0
 Cool if I just cut out the foam pouch and throw it in with my sealant on tubless?
  • 1 0
 Jamming and poking with your thumb works pretty well too I think most of us have a good feel for approximate tire pressure. If your using tubes you have to keep them pretty hard so seems a little pointless.
  • 3 0
 Seriously, are we still using tubes?
  • 2 0
 These have been popular in BMX for a bit because they are almost impossible to pinch flat. I'd be curious how theyd hold up in an MTB though. Very different types of abuse.
  • 1 0
 @nsmithbmx:
There’s a lot of great reviews of tubolitos for mtb, it works great, it’s supple and hard to flat, but the bottom line just comes down to are you gonna pay $20 for a tube (and now $50? What if it pops?)
  • 3 1
 30 psi in my minions as they say in the business
  • 2 1
 I only use 24" tubes for Ghetto UST on all my hoops so no keep the digital pre-cambrian rubber
  • 1 0
 Don’t you just use gorilla tape?
  • 2 0
 MTB PENIS
  • 2 1
 lol they are a little late to the April fools party. Wait.
  • 1 0
 Ohhhh..... shocks!
  • 1 0
 oh boy

