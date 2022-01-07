close
Tuhoto-Ariki Parts Ways with The Union Team

Jan 7, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
2021 UCI MTB World Cup Leogang Austria

The Union race team has announced on social media that Tuhoto-Ariki will be leaving the team for the 2022 season.

Tuhoto-Ariki has been a young rising star at DH World Cups over the past few years with a Wyn Privateer Award in 2019 and 14th place at World Champs last year. Tuhoto-Ariki joined the freshly formed Union team in 2021, riding alongside Finn Hawkesbury Browne, Ollie Davis, Oliver Zwar and Ben Zwar. Created as a collaboration between Steel City Media and Oliver Zwar to bring new talent to the world cup circuit.

bigquotesWe’re slightly sad but beyond stoked to announce that Tuhoto-Ariki will be moving on to bigger pastures for 2022 and beyond. It’s been an honour to work side by side with you and we can’t wait to see what you do down the line. Mission Accomplished bro. The Union

We don't know where Tuhoto-Ariki is going to end up just yet, but it sounds like he will be signing with a bigger team for the upcoming season. We'll update you with Tuhoto-Ariki's new team when we get all the details.

8 Comments

  • 6 1
 Welcome to Pivot Racing ;-)
  • 1 0
 Ugh I actually meant to give you an upvote but the things are close to each other and they don't let us fix them. Yeah, seems like a good fit unless Sammy G gets the spot. But Sammy always seemed a bit disinterested last year, I don't know if he fits with the constant energy BK exudes. A hard working shredder like Tuhoto might be a better fit, and Pivot seems like a UK/NZ team so he'll be with his countrymen.
  • 1 0
 Oh good shout I think that would be such a good fit!
  • 2 0
 Yesss stoked to see where Tuhoto-Ariki ends up - seems like a top bloke with some serious skill to match!
  • 2 0
 I had hoped he was headed to the syndicate. Kid has speed.
  • 3 0
 Mondraker with Brook?
  • 1 0
 Este es al que ignacio rojo le encanta nombrar en las transmisiones jajajaja
  • 1 0
 Well deserved for an upgrade after the fire season he had!

