Tuhoto-Ariki Parts Ways with The Union Team

The Union race team has announced on social media
that Tuhoto-Ariki will be leaving the team for the 2022 season.
Tuhoto-Ariki has been a young rising star at DH World Cups over the past few years with a Wyn Privateer Award in 2019 and 14th place at World Champs last year. Tuhoto-Ariki joined the freshly formed Union team in 2021, riding alongside Finn Hawkesbury Browne, Ollie Davis, Oliver Zwar and Ben Zwar. Created as a collaboration between Steel City Media and Oliver Zwar
to bring new talent to the world cup circuit.
|We’re slightly sad but beyond stoked to announce that Tuhoto-Ariki will be moving on to bigger pastures for 2022 and beyond. It’s been an honour to work side by side with you and we can’t wait to see what you do down the line. Mission Accomplished bro.— The Union
We don't know where Tuhoto-Ariki is going to end up just yet, but it sounds like he will be signing with a bigger team for the upcoming season. We'll update you with Tuhoto-Ariki's new team when we get all the details.
