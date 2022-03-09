close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Tuhoto Ariki Pene In Hospital with Broken Ribs & Punctured Lung After Crash at Portugal Cup DH

Mar 9, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Tuhoto Ariki Pene's 2022 season with MS Mondraker is off to an unfortunate start as the Kiwi has announced on social media that he's spent the past three days in the hospital with broken ribs and a punctured lung. Ariki Pene crashed during his last practice run before seeding started at round one of the Portugal Cup when his front tire hit a rock inside the rut and flipped him off this little drop onto his chest.

Ariki Pene rolled out and thought he was okay, but as he kept riding he knew something wasn't right and headed to the hospital. He doesn't yet know how long recovery will be at this time.


bigquotesUnfortunately the start of my trip has taken a massive turn!!

I’ve been in hospital for the last 3 days with a few broken ribs and Punctured lung

Never good but it’s apart of what I do haha, so can’t complain. And a big thanks to @ollym1 for stay with me until I was settled!

And the @msmondrakerteam for putting a real big positive vibe going into this season, I think it’s an amazing team, good crew and she will be fun alright. Look forward to it.Tuhoto Ariki


Ariki Pene said that being signed to a factory team and being teammates with Brook Macdonald has been a dream come true and we hope that he'll be fully healed and back in the start gate before too long.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Tuhoto Ariki


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Which MTB Innovations Do We Actually Need?
76215 views
Spotted: A New Commencal Supreme Breaks Cover at the Portugal Cup
60674 views
Opinion: Hello, Can I Get An Extra-Medium Frame Please?
59418 views
Review: 2022 Transition Repeater - The Electric Sentinel
57853 views
First Look: Revel's New Rail 29
49653 views
Results: Myriam Nicole & Amaury Pierron Win Round 1 of the Portugal Cup DH
37030 views
Randoms: Sedona Mountain Bike Festival 2022
31674 views
Slack Randoms: Plant-Based Bikes, VR Climbing & More
30155 views

9 Comments

  • 11 0
 Gutted for him as was really looking forward to seeing him race this year - such an amazing talent - get well soon and the positive side of things is that having the backing of a factory team will mean he is looked after.....kia kaha
  • 1 0
 Dang! That sucks. Hope he gets recovered early enough this season to show what he's got. One of the most exciting racers last season - seemed to be right there in several races with the big dogs!
  • 4 0
 Healing Vibes!!
  • 1 0
 I’ve had this injury twice now. Out for six weeks before going at it with real speed. That’s of course if the head allows it.
  • 1 0
 I've been there too. It'll get better soon.
  • 2 0
 Kia kaha Tuhoto!!!
  • 1 0
 Yikes, heel up soon brother!
  • 2 5
 Risk is Reward right?
  • 1 0
 Yes

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008087
Mobile Version of Website