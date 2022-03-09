Tuhoto Ariki Pene In Hospital with Broken Ribs & Punctured Lung After Crash at Portugal Cup DH

Unfortunately the start of my trip has taken a massive turn!!



I’ve been in hospital for the last 3 days with a few broken ribs and Punctured lung



Never good but it’s apart of what I do haha, so can’t complain. And a big thanks to @ollym1 for stay with me until I was settled!



And the @msmondrakerteam for putting a real big positive vibe going into this season, I think it’s an amazing team, good crew and she will be fun alright. Look forward to it. — Tuhoto Ariki

Tuhoto Ariki Pene's 2022 season with MS Mondraker is off to an unfortunate start as the Kiwi has announced on social media that he's spent the past three days in the hospital with broken ribs and a punctured lung. Ariki Pene crashed during his last practice run before seeding started at round one of the Portugal Cup when his front tire hit a rock inside the rut and flipped him off this little drop onto his chest.Ariki Pene rolled out and thought he was okay, but as he kept riding he knew something wasn't right and headed to the hospital. He doesn't yet know how long recovery will be at this time.Ariki Pene said that being signed to a factory team and being teammates with Brook Macdonald has been a dream come true and we hope that he'll be fully healed and back in the start gate before too long.