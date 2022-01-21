close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Tuhoto Ariki Pene Joins MS Mondraker

Jan 21, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Hot on the heels of signing David Trummer, Mondraker has now announced it has signed Tuhoto Ariki Pene for the 2022 season.

Tuhoto previously won the bronze medal at the 2019 UCI World Championships and U19 gold medal at the 2019 Oceania Mountain Bike Championships, where Tuhoto also claimed the fastest time of the day. Since then, he has moved up to the elite category riding for the Union where he earned wins at the IXS European Cup and a 14th place finish at the 2021 UCI World Championships in Val di Sole. This off season, he took wins in both the Dual Slalom and Pump-Track along with an elite podium finish in the Air DH at the 2021 Rotorua Crankworx.

bigquotesBeing signed to a factory team has been a dream/goal come true. It’s an honour to be part of MS Mondraker. I’ve slowly watched all the Aotearoa bros growing up being on these teams, that’s how I wanted to roll and to be a teammate to Brook, even better. Just goes to show, that if you go hard and believe in your goals, you can achieve them. Something my parents always reminded me, “If you believe, you can achieve.

But I wouldn’t be here without the people that surround me, ‘Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, he toa takitini kē’, which means “My success isn’t just because of me, but the many that surround me” and I believe Mondraker will be a solid rock where I can start my new goals and begin a journey with an amazing team.Tuhoto Ariki Pene


bigquotesI remember when former NZ junior coach Craig Pattle mentioned Tuhoto a few years back as being a raw diamond and probably the next big rider from NZ - last year he showed some amazing results which got him on our screen for the factory program and now we are stoked to have him onboard- Kia ora Tuhoto!Lukas Haider, MS Mondraker Team Manager


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Mondraker Tuhoto Ariki


Must Read This Week
18 Bikes That Could Be Updated in 2022
76944 views
Iron Horse Sunday Reborn - A Classic Downhill Bike Modified with Modern Geometry & Mullet Wheels
70237 views
Kona Bikes Sold to Kent Outdoors
58869 views
Atherton Bikes Launch Direct to Consumer Website Sales
52850 views
Why Your Bike Might Have Less Travel Than Claimed
46478 views
Details Revealed for Hope's New Tech 4 Levers
45388 views
Athletes Now Need to be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID to Compete in France
39525 views
Spotted: A Chromag Full Suspension Bike, This Time for Adults
38719 views

27 Comments

  • 11 0
 That's big. Dude's on a kick ass bike and I suspect he will be getting serious results. Great news.
  • 4 0
 I’d say that’s a kick ass team Mondraker has lined up
  • 2 0
 @Mr-Gilsch: They seem to always get it right. Even after they lose such huge talent. I'd love to get a glimpse behind the curtain to see how they run their team and figure out the bike setup.
  • 1 0
 I remember when he got the Wyn TV Privateer award after his Junior World Champs in 2019. He looked sooo young and every other word was 'shit'. It was so good to see him get that $1000
  • 1 0
 No shortage of vowels surrounding his success
  • 6 0
 Brook and Tuhoto in the same team will be sick!
  • 7 4
 Tuho - to this may concern - this is great news!
  • 2 1
 Pun Penealtys will be given soon
  • 1 0
 @Mr-Gilsch: shit yeah
  • 5 2
 His surname is unfortunate for joining a Spanish team
  • 4 1
 I’m afraid you’re tortellini wrong, pasta is from Italy. You must spaghetting old?
  • 1 0
 Why so serous, son?

It's gonna give a whole lot good mannered banter, id say.
  • 1 0
 Stoked for Tuhoto, massively deserved. Great rider and a overall super nice guy. Expect some big results this year with the extra support.
  • 1 0
 Whenever at first glance of a photo as shown and persons name first in a headline, it always suddenly appears as if something terrible happened. PB- Please Don't Do That!
  • 1 0
 so psyched for this! I'd bet Mondraker is going to be very happy with this decision by the end of this season
  • 3 2
 Nice one. Podium in the first three races me thinks!
  • 1 0
 Awesome news! Good luck Tuhoto!!
  • 1 0
 This is awesome news - can't wait to see what he can do this season!
  • 1 0
 So stoked for this guy!
  • 1 1
 Probably the best announcement of the year aside from Neko’s program.
  • 1 1
 The MS Mondraker Kiwi Collective, fuck yeah
  • 1 0
 STOKED.
  • 1 0
 TLD too
  • 2 4
 Hopefully the contract stipulates that every time he makes a podium he must lead a full blown Haka!!!
  • 3 5
 Pretty sure I had some Tuhoto Ariki Pene at my local Italian restaurant last night
  • 1 0
 I hope not
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008294
Mobile Version of Website