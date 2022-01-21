Tuhoto Ariki Pene Joins MS Mondraker

Hot on the heels of signing David Trummer
, Mondraker has now announced it has signed Tuhoto Ariki Pene for the 2022 season.
Tuhoto previously won the bronze medal at the 2019 UCI World Championships and U19 gold medal at the 2019 Oceania Mountain Bike Championships, where Tuhoto also claimed the fastest time of the day. Since then, he has moved up to the elite category riding for the Union
where he earned wins at the IXS European Cup and a 14th place finish at the 2021 UCI World Championships in Val di Sole. This off season, he took wins in both the Dual Slalom and Pump-Track along with an elite podium finish in the Air DH at the 2021 Rotorua Crankworx.
|Being signed to a factory team has been a dream/goal come true. It’s an honour to be part of MS Mondraker. I’ve slowly watched all the Aotearoa bros growing up being on these teams, that’s how I wanted to roll and to be a teammate to Brook, even better. Just goes to show, that if you go hard and believe in your goals, you can achieve them. Something my parents always reminded me, “If you believe, you can achieve.
But I wouldn’t be here without the people that surround me, ‘Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, he toa takitini kē’, which means “My success isn’t just because of me, but the many that surround me” and I believe Mondraker will be a solid rock where I can start my new goals and begin a journey with an amazing team.—Tuhoto Ariki Pene
|I remember when former NZ junior coach Craig Pattle mentioned Tuhoto a few years back as being a raw diamond and probably the next big rider from NZ - last year he showed some amazing results which got him on our screen for the factory program and now we are stoked to have him onboard- Kia ora Tuhoto!—Lukas Haider, MS Mondraker Team Manager
It's gonna give a whole lot good mannered banter, id say.
