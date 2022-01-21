Tuhoto Ariki Pene Joins MS Mondraker

Being signed to a factory team has been a dream/goal come true. It’s an honour to be part of MS Mondraker. I’ve slowly watched all the Aotearoa bros growing up being on these teams, that’s how I wanted to roll and to be a teammate to Brook, even better. Just goes to show, that if you go hard and believe in your goals, you can achieve them. Something my parents always reminded me, “If you believe, you can achieve.



But I wouldn’t be here without the people that surround me, ‘Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, he toa takitini kē’, which means “My success isn’t just because of me, but the many that surround me” and I believe Mondraker will be a solid rock where I can start my new goals and begin a journey with an amazing team. — Tuhoto Ariki Pene