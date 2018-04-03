Tuneable Suspension, Bikepacking Accessories, a Low-Cost Performance Bike & More - Tech Briefing, April 2018









Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.











Vorsprung Fractive Tuning System CAD $120



This new user-tunable fork valving system for Fox's Fit4 suspension platforms on the 32, 34, 36 and 40 forks, means you'll be able to tune your ride for your exact preferences and terrain. ( Learn more .)







Driftwood Local Ent. Bike Hammock US $35



Ever felt like having a snooze on the trails? No? Us neither, but if you're going bikepacking then this could be a great alternative to carrying around a tent. Just pray it doesn't rain! ( Learn more .)







Calibre Bikes Bossnut £999



Calibre Bikes have updated the spec on their £999 full-suspension Bossnut mountain bike based on media and consumer feedback - who said performance has to cost the big bucks? ( Learn more .)







MrWolf SmartMousse

SmartMousse is a new anti-flat system from MrWolf. The aim of this new system is to provide 100% anti-flat protection whilst improving the ride, and MrWolf are so confident that it'll work, they're offering 12-months of insurance cover on punctures. ( Learn more .)







Alpacka Raft Caribou From US $795



Fancy going into the wild? Fed of being too close to civilization? The Alpacka Raft Caribou will transport you and your bike across lakes, rivers and large bodies of water with little to no fuss so you can enjoy the wilderness all on your own! ( Learn more .)







Revelate Designs Terrapin System 8L US $135



Carrying on with the bikepacking and adventure theme, Revelate Designs have launched a new bag to stash up to 8 litres of stuff in that's compatible with most full suspension, plus and small-sized bikes. ( Learn more .)







Session Atlas

Session Atlas promises to give riders looking to session skateparks an entirely new experience when they're searching for the perfect line using high-quality video, photos and detailed descriptions. ( Learn more .)



