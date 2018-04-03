PINKBIKE TECH

Tuneable Suspension, Bikepacking Accessories, a Low-Cost Performance Bike & More - Tech Briefing, April 2018

Apr 3, 2018
by Alex Evans  

Photo Sam Taylor
TECH BRIEFING
April 2018


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Vorsprung Fractive Tuning System
CAD $120

This new user-tunable fork valving system for Fox's Fit4 suspension platforms on the 32, 34, 36 and 40 forks, means you'll be able to tune your ride for your exact preferences and terrain. (Learn more.)
Fractive tuning kit for Fox Fit4


Driftwood Local Ent. Bike Hammock
US $35

Ever felt like having a snooze on the trails? No? Us neither, but if you're going bikepacking then this could be a great alternative to carrying around a tent. Just pray it doesn't rain! (Learn more.)


Calibre Bikes Bossnut
£999

Calibre Bikes have updated the spec on their £999 full-suspension Bossnut mountain bike based on media and consumer feedback - who said performance has to cost the big bucks? (Learn more.)


MrWolf SmartMousse

SmartMousse is a new anti-flat system from MrWolf. The aim of this new system is to provide 100% anti-flat protection whilst improving the ride, and MrWolf are so confident that it'll work, they're offering 12-months of insurance cover on punctures. (Learn more.)
Smartmousse


Alpacka Raft Caribou
From US $795

Fancy going into the wild? Fed of being too close to civilization? The Alpacka Raft Caribou will transport you and your bike across lakes, rivers and large bodies of water with little to no fuss so you can enjoy the wilderness all on your own! (Learn more.)
Joe Flanagan setting up the Caribou packraft for the mountain biking and packrafting portion of the 2nd Braemar Mountain Festival Scotland March 1-4 2-18. Photo by Sam Flanagan.


Revelate Designs Terrapin System 8L
US $135

Carrying on with the bikepacking and adventure theme, Revelate Designs have launched a new bag to stash up to 8 litres of stuff in that's compatible with most full suspension, plus and small-sized bikes. (Learn more.)
Terrapin System 8L shown in black


Session Atlas

Session Atlas promises to give riders looking to session skateparks an entirely new experience when they're searching for the perfect line using high-quality video, photos and detailed descriptions. (Learn more.)

RSD Bikes MiddleChild
$2799 USD complete / $749 USD frame-only

RSD Bikes shines a spotlight on their new 27.5+ MiddleChild enduro bike, which is handmade from heat-treated 4130 steel tubing and available for pre-order. (Learn More)

  • + 5
 Hardcore hardtail!! Nice job RSD. Joining the group of bad ass bikes like the Nordest Bardino, Pipedream Moxie, Guerrilla Gravity Pedalhead. I just rode my new Moxie this weekend and I'm sold on the geometry.
  • + 6
 Wrong link on the Session Atlas...
  • + 1
 Please fix!
  • + 2
 @GBeeston: Fixed. Thanks for spotting that.
  • + 3
 Vorsprung is doing great things, and I'm very interested to see where bibmousse / cushcore will take us on bike handling in the next few years.
  • + 5
 I'd like to see PB do a comparison of the Vorsprung Lupftappe and the new Rock Shox damper insert for the Pike. That way I don't have to think when it is time to buy one or the other. Big Grin
  • + 7
 @Poulsbojohnny: The Luftkappe is an air spring mod so comparing it to the new RC2 damper wouldn't make a lot of sense. Putting it up against the new 2019 air spring would be much more relevant. Both are claiming to do similar things but the Vorsprung solution is more expensive by $20
  • + 2
 @650boss: That''s what I was talking about...
  • + 1
 If I was going to upgrade an older part, I'd go with the guy who came up with the solution, not the secondary re-marketing arm of the people who designed the flaw to begin with, ha ha. Wink
  • + 1
 $2799 for a bike... and you still have to buy a rear shock on it
  • + 0
 Stay out of the skatepark with your damn pedal bicycles!
Below threshold threads are hidden

