Tune's Light, Fast Pickup Hubs, the Smith Hardline DH Helmet & a Kenda Double Black - Eurobike 2024

Residents of Germany's Black Forest, Tune, made it over to Eurobike to show some very lightweight, very boutique hubs. These should be available around January 2025, and they will be sold with a lifetime warranty. The weight? A set (front and rear) of hubs in Boost with an XD driver, straight-pull spoke flanges and a 6-bolt rotor interface weighs a claimed 312 grams. The rear hub in J-bend weighs a claimed 225g, while the straight-pull version weighs a claimed 200g. The front hub is 120g for the J-bend, and 112g for the straight-pull.
The Tune hubs employ spring-backed pawls on a ratchet for freehub engagement. The drive ring has 69 teeth, and there are two pairs of three steel pawls. Two pairs, because they are out of phase with one another, such that only three pawls engage each time. That effectively doubles the points of engagement to 138 giving engagement every 2.6°. Not the quickest on the market, but certainly on the quicker end of the spectrum. Those who aren't partial to the increased frequency of pedal kickback events
that come with high engagement hubs should not that three of the pawls can be removed to reduce the POE count to 69, to give engagement every 5.2°. Though nigh-on negligible, reducing the pawl count will also reduce the drag while coasting.
Tune's main aim with these new hubs was to improve durability and reliability. Each pawl has three steps such that it can engage with three teeth on the drive ring each time. That gives a larger surface area for torque transfer, reducing the likelihood of teeth shearing off.
Some of their previous hubs suffered with chain drop issues caused by the stiff polymer seal that sat between the freehub body and the hub shell. The engineers gave the example of schralping
) - but basically any riding scenario where the hub was subject to huge turning forces, causing the axle to flex slightly - could result in the polymer seal catching on the freehub, causing it to engage while coasting. That would cause the cassette to rotate while the chain was stationary, thereby catapulting the chain off the chain ring. Tune have overcome that issue by using a flexible rubber seal, eliminating the risk of it catching against the freehub. The seal is also said to be more effective at keeping contaminants out.
Tune have also modified the axle to have flanges. These will replace the shims that are found in the current Prince and Princess range, for the purposes of bearing pre-load.
They won't be cheap; Tune plan to sell the new front and rear hubs for 500 € and 250 €, respectively. That gets you hubs with steel bearings from Enduro. A ceramic upgrade is available at a premium, though those bearings come with a lifetime warranty.
Smith Hardline DH Helmet
Smith are teasing two new helmets at Eurobike, both of which are due in 2025. The headliner is the Smith Hardline, taking the accolade as the lightest carbon shell DH helmet on the market - it weighs a claimed 910 grams in Medium. EPS and full coverage Koroyd take care of impact absorption with direct hits, while a MIPS liner handles the rotational impacts that also play a role in concussion injury.
It has a breakaway peak, the underside of which has quite a flat section in the center for the mounting of an action camera. It will also lock into a high position so you can stow goggles under there. The underside of the chin guard has cushioned rubber sections. The reasoning there is that if the chin guard is forced to collide with your collarbone during a crash, it should be less likely to snap.
A really nice feature of the Hardline helmet is that all of the padding comes in two thicknesses. That includes the cheek pads, the neck roll, and the main comfort liner. Not all brands go to such lengths to ensure good fit and comfort, so chapeau. The chin strap has a regular D-ring closure.
Smith will also have fiberglass composite version that weighs a claimed 990g in Medium. Apparently that one is also the lightest fiberglass shell DH helmet that money can buy. The Hardline Carbon will retail at $520 USD, while the composite fiberglass version will go for $390 USD.
Kenda Double Black
Kenda Tires are going through something of a rebrand, with all of their top line mountain bike tires receiving an updated hot patch denoting the "K-Series" or the pinnacle of Kenda, as it was put to me. New to their lineup is the Double Black Gravity tire, a prototype of which we've been seeing on the bikes of World Cup DH athletes for some time. This one steps up as a bit of an all-rounder, with a bias for performance in dry hardpack, or loose over hardpack terrain. It has a familiar basic tread pattern that is proving popular in recent years - the likeness to the Assegai should not go unmentioned - but of course Kenda has its own unique spin on that.
This Double Black will come in four casing options; Downhill, Enduro, All-Mtn and Trail. The 29" x 2.4" tire in the Downhill casing weighs a claimed 1,400g. Each casing has a different rubber compound making up the tread pattern. The lugs on the Downhill casing tire sure are very soft, but with quite a high rebound. It's actually a dual-compound, developed to grip but not rip. We are told it's made for durability, so that the knobs don't start ripping off after a single morning of shredding the bike park.
It's available in three sizes; 27.5" x 2.4", 29" x 2.4", and 29" x 2.6", and will retail at a very reasonable 68 €.
Troy Lee D4 1000g
Bell Full-10 1000g
100% Aircraft 2 1045g
Specialized Dissident 2 940g
Fox Rampage Pro 1211g
Smith Mainline (trail FF) 765g