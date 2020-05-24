Turning an Old Hardtail into a Custom Dirt Jump Bike

This bike was headed for the dump until I came in.

The Process

Mock head tube that I made while practicing

Stripping and getting ready to cut frame

Making the cuts

Rear end mocked up

Brazing the rear triangle together.

Pretty shabby, but not too shabby for the first time Brazing.

Mitering and the frame in the jig.

Halfway done welding!

Newborn franken-frame, fresh off the welding table

From this, to this