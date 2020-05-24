Turning an Old Hardtail into a Custom Dirt Jump Bike

May 24, 2020
by Nick Dunn  
The completed DJ from an old hardtail

I have always wanted to build my own bike frame, but I have never had the right opportunity to do so. I never had the chance to work with metal as a kid and certainly didn’t think that I had the skill to build my own frame. This is where my high school senior project came in. I knew from my freshman year that I was going to weld my own frame; somehow. Three years passed and this is what I did.

The first obstacle that I came across came pretty quickly. I knew that just building a frame would be super sweet; however, my project had to have more significance to it. This is where the idea of changing the geometry on an already built bike came in. I wanted to keep at least one bike from ending up in the dump so I purchased an old Diamondback hardtail from Facebook Marketplace for $25, and the journey started.

This bike was headed for the dump until I came in.


The Process

I learned how to TIG weld with a local Welder and machinist, Mike Barklow https://www.instagram.com/metalmindset/. I would go to his shop after school and practice welding, moving to thinner and thinner material each time. Overall, I spent one day, 24 hours total, learning how to TIG weld. This was a very critical part of the project, as I had never welded before this. I learned a bunch! Each week we would work on a new technique, or move to a new piece of metal.

Mock Headtube coat rack
Mock head tube that I made while practicing


Back to the bike. I stripped the $25 bike of parts and paint and began cutting the frame apart.

Stripping and getting ready to cut frame


This process of cutting the frame apart was easy, yet nerve-wracking because I didn’t want to mess up on the first step of the build. I decided to keep the rear end together to help cut down on the welding that I would need to perform. This ended up being a huge time saver and adds a bit more character to the bike.

Making the cuts

Rear end mocked up


Now onto the actual frame building. I was fortunate enough to have the help of the very skilled, Wes Van (https://www.instagram.com/wildflowerbicycles/), during the frame building portion. We designed a frame in BikeCad that would work for the already small tube lengths, a dirt jumper. We then started building. The rear end was easy. we bent the seat stays down to match the cut seat tube. We ended up brazing the junction of the seat stays and the seat tube because of how difficult it would have been to miter the stays since they were still connected to the rear triangle. This was my first time brazing, and it was pretty fun. I know that my brazing is not perfect, but that is the theme of the bike.

Brazing the rear triangle together.

Pretty shabby, but not too shabby for the first time Brazing.

Once the rear end was done, we mitered the top tube and down tube. I used the original downtube as the top tube on the dirt jumper. Wes had a dented downtube that I used, and I bought a new head tube. Mitering was super easy thanks to the tooling that Wes has.

Mitering and the frame in the jig.

Once mitered, I tacked all the tubes in place and started welding. As expected, I blew a lot of holes in the frame (whoopsies), but that is just the process of welding thin material. I patched some of the smaller holes, and Wes came through as the cleanup crew and patched some of the bigger holes that I made.

Halfway done welding!

Putting on the brake tab seemed easy enough, but because we didn’t have a jig for quick release dropouts, the position is a bit off. For now, I am just running brakeless, which is super fun but scary at first. We finished up by reaming the head tube and calling it good. I put a clear coat on the frame to show off the sub-par welds and the franken-bike feel.

Newborn franken-frame, fresh off the welding table

I built up the bike using a mix of parts from the original bike, parts I had at home, parts from Cycle-Z (a bike repair club at my school), and some new parts. I tried to keep the recycled theme throughout the bike while building it up.

From this, to this

Overall, I spent 49 hours and around $250 total to transform this dump destined bike into a snappy jump bike. Although keeping only one bike out of the dump is not super impactful, I think that this project shows that it is very possible to repurpose old frames that many people find no value in.


Huge thanks to Mike and Wes for their tremendous help in completing this project! This project wouldn't have gone anywhere without their help and generosity! Check them out on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/metalmindset/ and https://www.instagram.com/wildflowerbicycles/.






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Stories Reader Stories


Must Read This Week
Interview: Trek's Travis Brown On Experimenting With 32" & 36" Wheels
79796 views
First Ride: Cannondale's All-New Scalpel SE
68215 views
Review: TRP's New TR12 Shifter and Derailleur
50830 views
Millyard's Hyper Ride Shock Returns
50739 views
Video: Conflict Arises Between 17 Year Old UK Rider & Apparent "Trail Saboteurs"
50477 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 - An Affordable-ish Race Ready Machine
49875 views
First Look: Pivot's Phoenix Dock Tool System
46817 views
Pinkbike Poll: If You Had to Ride One Bike for the Rest of Your Life, What Would It Be?
45888 views

5 Comments

  • 4 0
 Yeah, $250 sounds like a wicked number, but how many of us have access to a tig welder, frame jig and hours upon hours of practice with a professional welder (which most are very much, not pro-bono) this ends up looking a lot more than 250.

But still fcking cool.
  • 2 0
 Nice work. So much pleasure in using something you made yourself.
  • 2 0
 Right on for being creative! Cool idea to recycle an old beater.
  • 2 0
 very cool
  • 1 0
 That's awseome kid!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008834
Mobile Version of Website