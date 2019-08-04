Photo Epic: Turning Tides - Val di Sole World Cup XC 2019

The rains held off in Val di Sole for XC today, which made for fast-paced, hot as heck, action-packed racing. Just past midseason, things heated up in both the men's and women's race with stunning performances by Mathieu van der Poel, Mathias Flueckiger, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Jolanda Neff, and Jenny Rissveds.
The women's race was another for the history books as Jolanda Neff and Pauline Ferrand Prevot exchanged time at the front over and over again, with Neff slipping back by over 30 seconds at one point only to reel in PFP and pass her on the final lap, then get passed again and have to sprint for the finish. Pauline would grab the win in the final meters.
For the men, Mathieu van der Poel, Mathias Flueckiger, and Nino Schurter fought hard until the final lap when Mathieu van der Poel decided he had had enough hanging around and had to go. Mathias Flueckiger took a well earned second, and Nino would take third. Most importantly, both Neff and MVDP secured the overall lead today. Next stop, Lenzerheide, before we head to the North American continent for World Champs and the final round.
1 Comment
Post a Comment