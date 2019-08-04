Photo Epic: Turning Tides - Val di Sole World Cup XC 2019

Preparation is everything. Everything in its place for Evie Richards.

Ronja Eibl race-ready at 8:27am.

Evie Richards got out front early and stayed there for most of the race.

Laura Stigger took third today in U23 women.

Evie Richards led the race for three laps until Eibl made her move.

Ronja Eibl takes yet another win after making her move on the final lap.

Being on the red line for an hour and 10 minutes will take it out of you.

Ronja Ebil, Evie Richards, and Laura Stigger enjoy the champagne after a hard fought battle.

Doggy on the O of Sole.

Jolanda Neff warms up for a hard day of racing.

Kate Courtney gets ready for 5 laps in the heat of Val di Sole.

Yana Belamoina was another rider who had to work her way up through the field today. Belamoina took fourth.

Jenny Rissveds showed that the champion is still there today. She took third.

Anne Tauber picked her way through the field to finish fifth.

Jolanda Neff had her best race of the season, leading for much of the race. The battle between her and Pauline won't soon be forgotten.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot has what it took today. She played her cards just right and it was damn exciting to watch.

Sina Frei had a great short track, but she struggled today in the big event.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot had an incredible ride, and took a well deserved win.

An understandably emotional Jenny Rissveds takes another podium. She is certainly the comeback story of the year.

The results of leaving it all out on course.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Jolanda Neff, Jenny Rissveds, Jana Belamoina, and Anne Tauber- top five women of the day.

Vlad Dascalu has been crushing it this year as is looking to continue collecting valuable points today.

Dascalu traded places for the lead throughout the race to keep him at bar. He defended hard on a final sprint to secure the win.

Filipo Colombo battled it out within the top five until he broke free to secure second.

Vlad Dascalu, Filipo Colombo, and Jofre Cullell Estape close out the U23 Men's podium.

Dascalu gassed after his sprint finish with Colombo.

Good day on course for Christopher Blevins who's been chasing a solid result. He'd finish just off the podium.

Jofre Cullell Estape matched his number plate today for third.

Friday night's XCC winner, Mathieu Van Der Poel kept it cool during warm ups.

Nino Schurter focusing in on the task at hand. This course will make you suffer.

Flueckiger was ahead of the pack briefly.

Strong ride for Milan Vader finishing in sixth.

Henrique Avancini was feeling the heat today. He spent most of the race in the chase group keeping a relentless pace.

Flueckiger taking a quick peek over his shoulder as Schurter and Van Der Poel close in on him.

The second of two Braidot brothers, Daniele, made a top ten appearance as well.

Fifth place for Luca Braidot. Hell of a day for the Italian on home soil.

Nino Schurter stayed with the pack and even tried an attack at the very end. He just didn't have the legs to bag it up.

Mathias Flueckiger played in the top five spots. He would later be part of the lead out group in the second half of the race along with Nino and Van Der Poel.

What a race for Braidot.

Fleuckiger left it all on track.

Mathieu Van Der Poel pulled away hard after Nino tried to make him bite. A commanding victory for the European Champ.

Elite Men's podium. Mathieu Van Der Poel, Mathias Flueckiger, Nino Schurter, Henrique Avancini, and Lucas Braidot.

A bit of champagne to cool off is always nice.

It was no easy task out in the valley of the sun.

The rains held off in Val di Sole for XC today, which made for fast-paced, hot as heck, action-packed racing. Just past midseason, things heated up in both the men's and women's race with stunning performances by Mathieu van der Poel, Mathias Flueckiger, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Jolanda Neff, and Jenny Rissveds.The women's race was another for the history books as Jolanda Neff and Pauline Ferrand Prevot exchanged time at the front over and over again, with Neff slipping back by over 30 seconds at one point only to reel in PFP and pass her on the final lap, then get passed again and have to sprint for the finish. Pauline would grab the win in the final meters.For the men, Mathieu van der Poel, Mathias Flueckiger, and Nino Schurter fought hard until the final lap when Mathieu van der Poel decided he had had enough hanging around and had to go. Mathias Flueckiger took a well earned second, and Nino would take third. Most importantly, both Neff and MVDP secured the overall lead today. Next stop, Lenzerheide, before we head to the North American continent for World Champs and the final round.