Turning up the Heat: Mons Royale Dual Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck 2017









The second day of Crankworx Innsbruck is in the books and what a day it was. The Mons Royale Dual Speed & Style was on the agenda and there was one big question to answer: Would Jakub Vencl be able to do the hat trick and win three Speed & Style events in a row?



Winning the qualification by 0.22s in front of Tomas Lemoine the Czech started the event just the way he wanted but as the day continued Vencl started struggling and got pushed out of the competition in the second round.



But there were plenty of other surprises as well. Tomas Slavik, the current King of Crankworx, was beaten by Austin Warren in the first round or Daryl Brown who was up against Sam Reynolds, did not make the cut into the round of eight. Tomas Lemoine was the man of the day. The Frenchman was on fire making it look easy combining his ridiculous speed and his massive repertoire of tricks. With an absolutely flawless performance, Lemoine made his way through the heats facing the big Swede, Martin Söderström in the main event.







Getting a reliable snap out of the gate was a huge advantage to those who had the skills.





Matt Walker in the zone.





Bas Van Steenbergen and Martin Soderstrom practice their gates before the big show.





The Speed & Style course was without a doubt one of a kind.





You usually do not want to stand in the gate next to the former 4x World Champion, Tomas Slavik, but when you have tricks like Austin Warren you probably aren't too bothered.





Tommy G checking out the perfect starting technique.





The 4x World Champion from 2015 was up to speed but had no tricks to match Mitch Chubey in the first round.





Watts and Widmer line up red and blue.





Loron flip versus Kabbani 360 can.





The Austrian, Hannes Slavik, was one of the crowd favourites but with speed alone he could not make it into the second round.





Sam Reynolds took out some serious competitors like Thomas Genon and Daryl Brown.





Nobles about to eliminate Atwill.





Reboul and Meisel in the gate.





Backflip no-hand vs. Frontflip no-hand.





Don't know who Amir Kabbani is? Go watch his 'In the Woods' edits...





The current leader for the King of Crankworx, Adrien Loron, pulled quick backflips, not losing any speed in the process.





Tomas Lemoine in full race mode, attacking the slalom. Tomas Lemoine in full race mode, attacking the slalom.



[PI=14862007 width=window]Nobles and Söderström head to head, before Nobles crashed out in heat two.[/PI]



[PI=14862058 width=window]Barry Nobles crashed out in his second run against Martin Söderström.[/PI]





Bas van Steenbergen went faster than Thomas Genon but could not match his tricks.





Dominik Widmer flying high against Greg Watts.





It just was not meant to be. Jakub Vencl, who won the first two Speed & Style events got eliminated by Austin Warren in the second round.





Hurricane local, Reed Boggs on the attack.





Current King of Crankworx, Adrien Loron, drops Amir Kabbani out of the gate.





Matt Walker slipping underneath Austin Warren.





Van Steenbergen chasing down Genon.





Adrian, 50% of your Pinkbike video team bringing you the daily highlight vids.





Daryl Brown was one of the main contenders for the win but got sidelined by his fellow compatriot Sam Reynolds.





The French connection, Louis Reboul and Tomas Lemoine.





Lemoine in a tight French grudge match for the quarter-finals against Reboul.





Reynolds spinning against Antoni Villoni.





A few rain drops made an appearance but thankfully held off after a couple of minutes.





Genon spins through the angel beams.





Sam Reynolds and Thomas Genon squeezing the jumps.





Lemoine trucks one step closer to the final and the Crankworx gold.





Luckily the event was not affected by this heavy rain shower.





Loron storms ahead of Oskar Nagy.





Tommy G soaring like an upside-down eagle against low and pro Van Steenbergen.





Reynolds sees off Loron with a perfect flip tuck. Reynolds sees off Loron with a perfect flip tuck.



[PI=14861998 width=window]Söderström's three-table versus Boggs' flip-whip in the quarter-final.[/PI]





Reynolds launches over Genon to land in the semi-final. Reynolds launches over Genon to land in the semi-final.



[PI=14862065 width=window]Loron and Söderström, two of the fastest and most stylish riders out there, battling for one of the spots in the main event.[/PI]





Crankworx King, Loron, narrowly lost out to the big Swede in the semis.





Sam Reynolds had a great day on the dirt riding to a Crankworx bronze.





The small final for third was an exciting head-to-head battle between Sam Reynolds and Adrien Loron. The small final for third was an exciting head-to-head battle between Sam Reynolds and Adrien Loron.



[PI=14862068 width=window]Lemoine and Söderström in their first main event match-up.[/PI]





Lemoine proved unstoppable on the well-shaped dirt this afternoon.





With pretty much the same trick level it was all about the speed, and it got Lemoine the win.





Stoked seems to be an understatement.





Tippie and the champ.





Three kings.





What a podium from today's Mons Royale Dual Speed & Style with Lemoine taking the big cheque.





A proper champagne shower never gets old.





Nothing but gold for Tommy L.





Third in Les Gets, second in Innsbruck... what's next for the tall man from Sweden?





Another day at Cranworx, another win for France.





Day two and Innsbruck produces the top-drawer goods once again.






