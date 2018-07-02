VIDEOS

Photo Epic: Tuscan Dust Bowl - iXS European DH Cup 3, Abetone Italy

Jul 1, 2018
by Racement  

TUSCAN DUST BOWL
Words & Photography // Rick Schubert



Abetone, Italy, was a fresh and new venue to this years iXS European DH Cup schedule to host the third round of the 2018 series. Deep in Tuscany, the riders had to face one the most demanding tracks to date. They were not only met with high temperatures but also afive-minute track with great flow and a long pedally traverse at the top made everyone suffer big time. Still, the riders feedback was positive without exception and racing was all time.

In the women's field, it was once again Monika Hrastnik who took the win. The European champ from Slovenia looked great in the dust but got some strong company from Nina Hoffmann and Eleonora Farina who came back to racing after a fractured D8 bone earlier this season. Hrastnik was back in third at the split time but turned up the volume in the bottom section taking the top step by 1.147 seconds.

Joshua Barth came into the race as the main contender in the elite men. After winning his first elite race in Kranjska Gora two weeks ago, Barth is carrying some serious confidence and looked extremely fast in practice. But it was the FS Funn Factory team and their two riders Harry Molloy and Bryn Dickerson who dominated the field. Both sat first and second after qualification and just pressed the repeat button in the finals. Barth, who was fourth in seeding, went into the hot seat with three riders to go and while Davide Palazzari got a puncture the Brit and the Kiwi went for it. Molloy was able to go faster than Barths time but still wasn't as fast as Dickerson the day before. Bryn stormed down the dusty mountainside of Abetone and beat his teammate by more three seconds. The podium was completed by Luka Berginc, Adam Rojcek, Miran Vauh, Ondrej Stephanek and Stanislav Sehnal.

The little Tuscan valley of Abetone hosted the third round of this years iXS European DH Cup

With long pedally traverses the fitness part was crucial this weekend

There were many line options to choose from in the woods

After an extremely long open top section with a lot of pedalling the riders dropped into the fast and rocky wood sections

Veronika Widmann got really unlucky on Saturday. Due to a crash in the morning, she took it easy and missed her second required training run so that the UCI officials did not allow her to start

Riders were fighting the dust all weekend

Due to high temperatures and the long demanding track the riders were suffering a lot this weekend

#doyouevendriftbro

The top section was wide open with many off camber sections and fast rocky bits

Shiny trophies for the winners

Benjamin Herold kept it steady on the long track and took the win in the masters category

Podium masters with Rowan Sorrell, Benjamin Herold and Fabian Buschor

Podium U17 female with Lisa Gava, Lauryne Gozzi and Ottilia Johansson Jones

Antoine Rogge secured himself another podium in the U17 male

Goncalo Bandeira from Portugal stepped up his game on race day and won the U17 male category

U17 male podium with Benjamin Beck, Antoine Rogge, Goncalo Bandeira, Blake Ross and Marko Niemiz

The junior Hannes Lehman looked pinned on this demanding track but got a flat tire in his final run. His seeding time, by the way, would have placed him 15th in the elite rankings

Tristan Botteram could not fight for the win in the U19 male category but had hands down the best drift of the day

Elia Saurer took a big win by more than eight seconds in the U19 category

Podium U19 male with Atle Laasko, Zak Gomilscek, Elia Saurer, Stefano Introzzi and Aaron Nativi

Nina Hoffmann had no time to enjoy the beautiful view as she stormed into a great second place finisher

Abetone was the first race for Eleonora Farina after breaking her D8. You could see that she is building some confidence and good speed for the rest of the season

Sandra Ruebesam struggled a little bit what put her into 4th place this weekend

Mona Hrastnik just once again showed her great level of riding and took another win

Podium elite women with Abigail Hogie, Nina Hoffmann, Monika Hrastnik, Eleonora Farina and Sandra Ruebesam

Get tucked or die tryin'. Adam Rojcek settled for fifth

Luca Berginc is coming fresh of a second place finish in Kranjska Gora and carried great momentum that put him into 4th

Ondrej Stephanek went fastest in the speed trap and ended up in 7th place

Hot and dry conditions beat the track up heavily

Rasto Baranek pushed hard but just could not match the speed of the other riders. 12th place for the Kellys Bike factory rider

Miran Vauh came in 6th

Stanislav Sehnal pushed hard coming out of the dark woods into the very last turn

Joshua Barth is going from strength to strength this season but the five-minute track in Abetone made him struggle a bit. Still, he takes another podium and stays up top in the overall

Harry Molloy was on the hunt but got knocked off the top step by his teammate Bryn Dickerson

Bryn Dickerson was untouchable this weekend. He beat his seeding time, which would have placed him first in the finals already, by 2.5s and just dominated the elite men

One happy kiwi right here. Bryn Dickerson takes the win in Abetone

Podium elite men with Adam Rojcek, Luka Berginc, Harry Molloy, Bryn Dickerson and Joshua Barth

Champagne shower Bryn Dickerson style



ixsdownhillcup.com | Facebook | Instagram

2017 iXS Sponsors



MENTIONS: @iXSsports / @Racement


