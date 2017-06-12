Tweedlove Festival 2017

Situated in the Scottish Borders is the quaint town of Peebles. Nestled between Innerleithen, Cardrona, Glentress Caberston and Thornilee to name a few, the Peebles, in the Tweed Valley has become an infamous cycling pilgrimage for mountain bikers. A festival celebrating all things on two wheels, the Tweedlove event ran from 29th May - 11th June this year, holding over a number of events and concluding with the International Enduro and 'T on the Green,' where the organisers pulled out all the stops, not only hosting an incredibly testing and celebrated race, but also having an exposition centre on Tweed Green larger than any from previous years. The exposition included 25 bike brands offering over 250 bikes available to demo, live music, craft beer, tech talks, videos, and rider signing sessions.





The bustling Peebles high street moments before the Family Ride set off.



With a large number of events and attractions for spectators to get involved with, Tweedlove ensures that it caters for all. Not only was there a world-class exposition on show, but also a number of activities for everyone, from the Enjoyro to the family ride around the centre of town.





Fun was had by all those that took part and spectated the Tweedlove Family Ride.



In the weeks leading up to both the Fort William world Cup and Tweedlove, Britain was showered with sunshine and dry trails, however the clouds appeared to know the UK had some big races coming up, and not wanting to let down the stereotypical British summer time, the clouds treated us to rain, just to make things a little more exciting. Quite a few of the Scottish locals were grateful for their rain back as it's what they had to train in over winter, so they felt a more at home in the mud than being sprinkled with dust.





Climbing with your friends makes things easier.





T-Mo on the way to stage three.





When you get to ride with your mates.





Smiles before one of the most fun tracks of the day.





The Tweedlove International Enduro included 5 stages covering over 50km between the Glentress centre and Caberston trails, meaning that race day was set to be a long day in the saddle.





Leaning the bike into the turns was the only way to stay rubber side down whilst railing the turns.



The course provided a variety of styles to test the skill set of every rider. Stages one and two were situated in Caberston and were the more technical of all tracks. Stage one being the infamous 'Flat White' track that was first used in last year's Tweedlove International Enduro within a few days of being opened. With fast sweeping berms littered with rocks and tight gullies, there was little space for line choice but perfect for getting loose whilst hanging off the back end of the bike.





Mark Scott keeping it tight out of the woods on Stage 2.



Stage two added some more technical features with fresh cut pieces of track and steep drop-ins, coupled with flat whoops, tight trees and plenty of pedalling near the bottom, it would challenge all aspects of a riders' skill set.





Greg Callaghan keeping his eyes on the prize. Greg Callaghan keeping his eyes on the prize.





Sam Flockhart showing the Tracer the way. Sam Flockhart showing the Tracer the way.





Shimano were on hand to help fix mechanicals after one rider not only lost his brakes on stage one, but also had a shock issue.



Stage three was possibly the most talked about among the riders. Being both one of the best-loved and the most hated tracks along the course it was also the longest, taking over 9 minutes even for the fastest riders and featuring a large portion of climbing within the first 500m of dropping in. Then as riders neared 3/4 down they dropped onto the connecting fire road where, if they were going for the win, they would have to put the power down.





Katy Winton happy as ever despite climbing out of Stage 3



However, once clear of the fire road, the riders dropped into one of the most fun pieces of trail of the weekend; Mild Peril. Only recently finished, it was a shock to see it being raced on. The track featured switchback after switchback similar to Flat White, however, instead of the countless rocks that make you wince as they flick back up at your frame, Mild Peril was carved out of fresh dirt. Every riders' dream. Stages four and five were more of the typical trail centre tracks with a mix of hardpack rock and slippery, mud covered roots.









Lewis Buchanan zipping through the trees.







Marin rider Martha Gill flying down stage one. Marin rider Martha Gill flying down stage one.





With the large quantities of mud and rain, with the combination of dark forests, it was essential that all eyewear was as clear as could be for the best chance of winning.





Race mode turned on before dropping in.





Thankfully there weren't any serious injuries but the Ambulance crew were on hand if need be.





With the amount of rain and roots, there were always going to be a few slips in the woods.



The Scottish weather flip-flopped between sun, wind and rain, and with the climbing going from sheltered woods to the open topmasts of stage 4, it was a challenge to stop your muscles from seizing up. A warm base layer and a thin waterproof were desperately needed.





With the wet weather this weekend, this would be sound advice.





No.1 Peebles Road providing the energy refills.





The beverages at No.1 Peebles road are more than Instagram worthy.





Trial Dog Chillin'.



One of the aims of the Tweedlove festival is to introduce and encourage the younger generation into the sport, with a number of children's cycling clubs that are full to capacity, the young fans are always stoked to see the Enduro come around every year as it means that they'll get to meet some of their favourite riders. But not only were the fans eager to get a chance to meet their icons with the likes of enduro and downhill legend, Tracy Moseley making a regular appearance at the Tweedlove festival over the years, but there are a number of local legends known for their passion and commitment to growing the cycling community within the Tweed Valley who the children idolise.





Local kids got the opportunity to ride off with some of the pros as they left for their race run.









Controversial new wheel size.





Tracy Moseley constantly inspiring the next generation.



As the race started, all eyes were on previous year's winners, Tracy Moseley and Greg Callaghan. Following on from Katy Winton's first podium EWS finish at Wicklow, both the fans and Katy herself were excited to get between the tape. The riders slowly trickled out of the centre, taking a bite of the 50km course.





Tracy Moseley sprinting on the fire road through Stage three.





Katy Winton keeping focussed through the many corners of Flat White.



Some of our favourites from the exposition were the new Bergamont E-contrail Plus electric bike, Sonders flared handlebar cyclocross bike and the brand new Geometron electric bike. The exposition was one of the few places where you have the option to test out a multitude of bikes crossing a variety of styles from hardtails to e-bikes. But the most popular bikes to be demoed were the e-bikes with riders wanting to get an understanding of these seemingly alien machines.





Geometron fitting their bikes with the very best.









The new Geometron e-bike with added adjustability.









Bergamont's new E-contrail.





Sonder Camio with flared handlebars for better descending.



Fan favourites and the two main contenders for the women's top spot at Tweedlove were both Tracy Moseley and Katy Winton. Despite feeling a little under the weather after a long week supporting T-Mo rider, Meg James at her first world cup, Tracy still took the overall win with nearly a minute lead over Katy Winton in second place. Canadian EWS rider, Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (or ALN as she is known) took 3rd place but managed to dethrone the Queen of Enduro, Tracy Moseley on stage two.





1, 2, 3. Tracy, Katy and Andreane.



With Tracy taking the win in senior women's, would Greg pull it out of the bag again and duplicate the top step of the podium for the 2nd year running?





Giving the bikes some tlc after a day on the trails.





Intense Racing rider, Sam Flockhart's Tracer post race.



With a number of contenders for 1st place senior men's, it was going to be a tight race. Cube rider Greg Callaghan took the overall win with a 13 second lead over Mark Scott in second and won both stages 2 and 3. Trek Factory Racing rider Lewis Buchanan won stage 1 as he smashed the corners and then sat consistently between second and third. Mark Scott's win on stage 5 finally pushed Lewis into third. Intense Racing UK rider Sam Flockhart put down consistent runs during the stages that led him into a safe fourth place with Chris Hutchens sitting just seconds behind in fifth.





Men's podium: 1. Greg Callaghan, 2. Mark Scott, 3. Lewis Buchanan.






