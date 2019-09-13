12 Downhill Bikes From Hardline 2019

First up is Gee's P9.0 Prototype Atherton Downhill Bike, set up with a 29" front wheel and a 27.5" rear wheel. Full bike check to come

Laurie Greenland/s World Champs Mondraker Summum, also a mullet.

Thinking of you Bulldog.

All the velcro.

Kade Edward's Trek from earlier in the season.

Matt Jones' Marin Alpine Trail, this bike didn't see much action today with Matt riding his DJ bike just as much!

Joe Smith's Propain Rage 29

Bernard Kerr's Pivot

Oscar Harnstrom's Intense M29

Brendan Fairclough's World Champs Scott Gambler

Joel Anderson's Specialized Demo

Florent Payet's Scott Gambler

Matt Walker's (NZ) super snazzy World Champs bike

Dave McMillan's Specialized Demo

Speaking to Greenland and his mechanic before practice it sounds likely he will be making a few changes to the bike to adapt to such a harsh track. They were planning to slow the HSR and LSR by a click, increase tire pressures from 25//27psi up to 27//30psi. Greenland runs a size large, with a -2 deg headset cup and ecccentric BB to lower it back to normal after fitting a 29" front wheel. Other details include a 760mm bar and offset shock bushings.Kade's mechanic Sam is planning to add some HSC and a few extra psi in his tires, up to a 10% increase, for Kade to take on Hardline. Generally Kade isn't picky about his ride and tends not to change much throughout the season. Kade didn't run inserts today but did fall foul to a couple of flats - non schralp related. Kade also runs a 760mm bar.Joe is planning on running more compression and an extra 5psi in his fork for the track. He always runs a F*ck Flats insert in the rear with usual pressures of 23/28 psi. He may up the pressures to 25/30 psi this weekend. His bike also runs a custom EXT shock with its hydraulic bottom out function wound on fully, 220mm rotors and a reduced offset crown.