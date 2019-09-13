12 Downhill Bikes From Hardline 2019

Speaking to Greenland and his mechanic before practice it sounds likely he will be making a few changes to the bike to adapt to such a harsh track. They were planning to slow the HSR and LSR by a click, increase tire pressures from 25//27psi up to 27//30psi. Greenland runs a size large, with a -2 deg headset cup and ecccentric BB to lower it back to normal after fitting a 29" front wheel. Other details include a 760mm bar and offset shock bushings.
All the velcro.
Kade's mechanic Sam is planning to add some HSC and a few extra psi in his tires, up to a 10% increase, for Kade to take on Hardline. Generally Kade isn't picky about his ride and tends not to change much throughout the season. Kade didn't run inserts today but did fall foul to a couple of flats - non schralp related. Kade also runs a 760mm bar.
Joe is planning on running more compression and an extra 5psi in his fork for the track. He always runs a F*ck Flats insert in the rear with usual pressures of 23/28 psi. He may up the pressures to 25/30 psi this weekend. His bike also runs a custom EXT shock with its hydraulic bottom out function wound on fully, 220mm rotors and a reduced offset crown.
