12 Downhill Bikes From Hardline 2019

Sep 13, 2019
by Tristan Tinn  
First up is Gee's P9.0 Prototype Atherton Downhill Bike, set up with a 29" front wheel and a 27.5" rear wheel. Full bike check to come

Laurie Greenland/s World Champs Mondraker Summum, also a mullet.

Speaking to Greenland and his mechanic before practice it sounds likely he will be making a few changes to the bike to adapt to such a harsh track. They were planning to slow the HSR and LSR by a click, increase tire pressures from 25//27psi up to 27//30psi. Greenland runs a size large, with a -2 deg headset cup and ecccentric BB to lower it back to normal after fitting a 29" front wheel. Other details include a 760mm bar and offset shock bushings.

Thinking of you Bulldog.

All the velcro.

Kade Edward's Trek from earlier in the season.

Kade's mechanic Sam is planning to add some HSC and a few extra psi in his tires, up to a 10% increase, for Kade to take on Hardline. Generally Kade isn't picky about his ride and tends not to change much throughout the season. Kade didn't run inserts today but did fall foul to a couple of flats - non schralp related. Kade also runs a 760mm bar.


Matt Jones' Marin Alpine Trail, this bike didn't see much action today with Matt riding his DJ bike just as much!


Joe Smith's Propain Rage 29

Joe is planning on running more compression and an extra 5psi in his fork for the track. He always runs a F*ck Flats insert in the rear with usual pressures of 23/28 psi. He may up the pressures to 25/30 psi this weekend. His bike also runs a custom EXT shock with its hydraulic bottom out function wound on fully, 220mm rotors and a reduced offset crown.

Bernard Kerr's Pivot

Oscar Harnstrom's Intense M29

Brendan Fairclough's World Champs Scott Gambler

Joel Anderson's Specialized Demo

Florent Payet's Scott Gambler

Matt Walker's (NZ) super snazzy World Champs bike


Dave McMillan's Specialized Demo

Catch Red Bull Hardline Qualifying Live tomorrow HERE at 14:00 GMT


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes DH Racing Hardline


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
119306 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These 18 Grips From Their Tread Alone? - Eurobike 2019
83778 views
The Eurobike Rumors: AXS Suspension, 1.8'' Steerer Tubes, a SRAM Motor, Fox's 38mm Fork - Eurobike 2019
74408 views
The UCI Responds to Questions Over Brook Macdonald Evacuation Delays
57744 views
First Look: Ibis' New Ripmo AF is Coil-Compatible & Aluminum
54912 views
First Look: Nukeproof's New Aggressive Trail Bike - the Reactor
53308 views
Final Results: Snowshoe XC World Cup 2019
46921 views
New Tech from Industry Nine, Giro, Supacaz, & Fizik - Eurobike 2019
41580 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Weird camera anglea - so many of the bikes look like their wheels are oval. Or maybe i have had a few too many friday night beers....
  • 1 0
 Nope, awkward setup for sure. The Atherton looked super weird right off the bat. Redbull sign centered in the background would have helped, too.
  • 1 2
 Black and white stickers on the midlife crisis orange fork... why?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.018156
Mobile Version of Website