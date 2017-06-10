Twenty Six Tricks for 26Trix

Reed Boggs and all the other riders look forward to battling for the number one spot. Reed Boggs and all the other riders look forward to battling for the number one spot.



Welcome back to the beautiful and breathtaking vistas of a small town of Leogang. It's time for the 12th edition of this classic event on the dirt jumping scene. Some of the best freestyle riders have come to this place to take their chances and reach out for the podium at this competition and earn points in the overall FMB rankings. Everything was going well, until the wind significantly picked up right after the Friday morning practice and didn't leave us through the rest of the day. This only meant one decision to be made - qualification round is cancelled and all 32 lucky riders are going straight into the finals. This may be one of the most intense finals to be seen all season long. In the meantime, enjoy these twenty-six tricks...





Amazing views of Leogang Steinberge mountain range, gondola cables and big tricks. Yes, this is 26TRIX!





Local rider, Markus Saurer warms up and test the jumps in order to make sure he stands strong in the finals.









Austrian rider, Peter Kaiser coming back from a near-death injury, takes it easy here, but it's bike riding - you don't forget this stuff.









Szymon Godziek spreading wings.





Tom Isted is on fire from the first runs he got on the course.









Peter Kaiser and his signature trick - corked 720.





Adrian Tell stretches his body to the limits.













Oskar Nagy was stoked with his riding and so are we. It's good to see him back in the series.





"Rare opposite 360 whip," says Reed. Well, hopefully we'll get more of this from him today.









Dennis Kangasmaa and his mega flip tuck-no-hander.













Jakub Vencl, stylish as ever...









Alex Alanko seriously stepped up his game this season. Hope he can keep do well here, as well.





Nicholi Rogatkin spins his bike around effortlessly. In practice, he never shows what he's really capable of, but we all know that he comes here for one thing and one thing only - the win.





Emil Johansson feels at home here. After his first win at FISE Montpellier, he's hungry and wants more.





Louis Reboul is looking for some very creative combos. This was a big unturndown to barspin. Clean landing!





Looks who's back! Thomas Genon is in the game again and he seriously came back stronger and with more tricks than before the injury. It's going to be interesting to see what he's got up his sleeve.




