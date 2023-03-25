Video: 'Two Continents - Two Seasons' ft. Stefan Garlicki

The thing that is most unique about mountain biking is that each ride is different; you always experience new things out on the trails, even if it’s your local spot. South African born, Stefan Garlicki is one of our PRO Community Riders and now resides in Germany. He is a 2-time national champion and has been racing on the World Cup downhill circuit for 10 years. However, it was a tough learning curve coming from South African riding. This video shows how different the sport is in Europe compared to SA; with European riding being much faster, undertaken in wetter conditions and featuring far more elevation.Riding in South Africa on the other had is predominantly done in bone dry conditions, is slower and tighter, making it look more like European enduro. Therefore, Stef basically had to relearn the sport when making the move to the EU. Despite the vastly different riding conditions back home he still takes the opportunity to head back to South Africa for some sunshine and training every year.In this video Stef rides the Scott Gambler, full 29ner DH bike, equipped with PRO Koryak 31.8mm bars, cut to 790mm wide. He says that the 31.8mm bar has slightly more flex, than PRO’s 35mm options, which helps reduce hand fatigue. He is also running the PRO lock on race grips, in a 32mm diameter, because the slightly larger option offers a better fit for his hands.Stef also runs a Koryak seatpost and the PRO Stealth Offroad saddle, in a 142mm width. He tells us it’s his favourite saddle ever, even though downhill riders only sits down in the start hut before their race runs!