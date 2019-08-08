Two Affordable Versions of Scott's New Gambler DH Bike Coming This Fall

Scott Gambler Alloy 920

Introducing the All New Scott Gambler Alloy

Construction







This main frame had a seat tube comprised of three pieces. Two tubes, and 1 forged part with two welds. Our new main frame has fewer tubes, and fewer welds. We also optimized BB forging to save weight. Photography: Gaudenz Danuser

Lightweight

Adjustability

Choose between two chainstay lengths, and 4 different BB positions to always have the perfect setup for each rider, each track, each type of shock etc. Photography: Gaudenz Danuser

Integration

Scott Gambler 910

Scott Gambler 920

Scott Gambler 930