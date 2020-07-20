Two Pro Bikes from Downhill Southeast - Windrock II 2020

Jul 20, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Christopher Grice's Specialized Demo




After becoming the 15-16 US Downhill National Champion for two years running, Christopher Grice joined Loic Bruni and Finn Iles on the Specialized Gravity Team for what would have been his first year racing in elites. With World Cup racing on hold, Christopher has been getting some extra training time in and finished with an impressive fourth place in the elite race.

Rider Name Chris Grice // Specialized Gravity Team
Instagram: @christopher_grice

The 17 year old from Asheville, NC is riding the Specialized Demo for 2020 with a whole host of top level componenetry. Christopher's race bike for 2020 features Ohlins suspension front and rear, with a 388lb spring. For tire pressures, Christopher is running 21 psi up front and 24 psi in the rear, although he says that he sin't too picky about bike setup and just prefers to ride rather than focus on the details. We'll see how long that lasts when the Specialized Gravity team start strapping their telemtry to his frame as World Cup racing begins again.



Fork Pressure: 100psi upper chamber / 185 psi lower chamber. 388 lb spring in rear.




Frida Rønning's Commencal Supreme




Although we have yet to see much racing this year, Frida Rønning already has a couple of wins under her belt with back to back DHSE victories at Windrock.

Rider Name Frida Rønning
Instagram: @frida9

For 2020, the Norweigan rider is rocking a Commencal Supreme with Rockshox providing the suspension duties front and rear. So far she has found the bike to be extremely stable through rough terrain and at high speeds, more so than other bikes she has ridden. Frida is also running a coil out back using a 450lbs spring, she's paired this with 118 psi in her Rockshox Boxxer. For tires she has opted for the classic combo of a Maxxis Minion DHF on the front and a DHRII for the rear, these are running on Novatech Factor wheels that she chooses for their apparent durability.







Photos by Mack Faint


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Christopher Grice DH Racing Downhill Southeast Windrock 2


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: US Open of MTB Cancelled]
142452 views
Why Are We Using 12-Speed Drivetrains? - The Explainer
68736 views
Ridden & Rated: 13 of the Best Dropper Posts
66162 views
Video: ReTyre is a Modular Tyre That Lets You Zip on the Tread You Need
61494 views
Cannondale and GT to Reject Traditional Mid-Year Model Structure
56303 views
Yeti Cycles Will No Longer Use the Term 'Tribe' in Marketing
48417 views
Mondraker Releases Grommy e-Balance MTBs
39252 views
The 20-Year History of the Shimano PD-M520
39150 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007470
Mobile Version of Website