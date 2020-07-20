Two Pro Bikes from Downhill Southeast - Windrock II 2020

Christopher Grice's Specialized Demo



After becoming the 15-16 US Downhill National Champion for two years running, Christopher Grice joined Loic Bruni and Finn Iles on the Specialized Gravity Team for what would have been his first year racing in elites. With World Cup racing on hold, Christopher has been getting some extra training time in and finished with an impressive fourth place in the elite race.



Rider Name Chris Grice // Specialized Gravity Team

Instagram: @christopher_grice

Fork Pressure: 100psi upper chamber / 185 psi lower chamber. 388 lb spring in rear.

Frida Rønning's Commencal Supreme



Although we have yet to see much racing this year, Frida Rønning already has a couple of wins under her belt with back to back DHSE victories at Windrock.



Rider Name Frida Rønning

Instagram: @frida9

Frida Rønning

Photos by Mack Faint

The 17 year old from Asheville, NC is riding the Specialized Demo for 2020 with a whole host of top level componenetry. Christopher's race bike for 2020 features Ohlins suspension front and rear, with a 388lb spring. For tire pressures, Christopher is running 21 psi up front and 24 psi in the rear, although he says that he sin't too picky about bike setup and just prefers to ride rather than focus on the details. We'll see how long that lasts when the Specialized Gravity team start strapping their telemtry to his frame as World Cup racing begins again.For 2020, the Norweigan rider is rocking a Commencal Supreme with Rockshox providing the suspension duties front and rear. So far she has found the bike to be extremely stable through rough terrain and at high speeds, more so than other bikes she has ridden. Frida is also running a coil out back using a 450lbs spring, she's paired this with 118 psi in her Rockshox Boxxer. For tires she has opted for the classic combo of a Maxxis Minion DHF on the front and a DHRII for the rear, these are running on Novatech Factor wheels that she chooses for their apparent durability.