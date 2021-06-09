Two-Time BMX Rider of the Year Brad Simms Joins Canyon

BMX legend Brad Simms has signed with Canyon Bikes.
The American rider will not be switching over from BMX but will instead add some mountain biking into his program as, "a medium for him to explore more domestically and spark more diversity in outdoor and action sports communities." The signing was announced on Instagram with one of Simms' favourtie mountain bikers and now Canyon team mate Fabio Wibmer.
|I have a ton of respect for the mountain bike community - especially guys like Fabio [Wibmer] and Thomas Genon, Jack Moir, Braydon Bringhurst, and women like Tahnee Seagrave. Each year ́they seem to find a way to take things up another notch. You can’t help but be inspired. My approach is humble, but I am looking forward to progressing quickly, having tons of fun, and finding out where these trails take me.—Brad Simms
Brad was born in Waldorf, Maryland and has been riding BMX for over 15 years. During his travels, he has connected with fans and amassed a significant social media following through hard-charging and eye-popping bike content. Last year, Brad earned two of the sport’s most sought-after accolades - the 2020 NORA Cup BMX Rider of The Year and the 2020 Vital BMX Rider of The Year. He currently resides in Austin, Texas which he helped solidify as a hub for BMX riders in the United States.
If you need a catch up on Brad's riding, check out a few of his BMX edits below:
1) They originally told Simms he could pursue other sponsors for money outside of Fit. When he had some parts sponsor offers, they balked.
2) He did ask for more money and they evidently balked then agreed (I think.. both parties were kind of fuzzy on this).
3) They claim he ghosted them.
4) He claimed that Chris Mueller and wife kept texting him about doing signature parts lines for compensation vs. a satlary. He wasn't interested, had told them he wasn't interested repeatedly. So he didn't respond to these texts.
5) After he "ghosted" them for 2 weeks, they announced, via Instagram, that they were parting ways and aired some dirty laundry and a few slams on Brad. when the community responded negatively to their post, they deleted it.
Anyway, it's business. I don't blame Brad Simms for wanting more money. BMX salaries are crap. I also don't blame Fit for splitting with someone who, I believe, they felt was a difficult rider to deal with. I will say after listening to Chris Mueller's podcast... I would have a hard time dealing with that dude. He's impressive, but he's pretty freaking abrasive as well. Half of his stories detailed disputes he's had with past riders and business partners and how he now longer talks to them. They were told in a funny way, and he would usually say that there were no hard feelings .But... if you go through the day and meet an a*shole. You met an a*shole. If you go through the day and everyone you meet is an a*shole... maybe you're the a*shole.
