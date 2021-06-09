Two-Time BMX Rider of the Year Brad Simms Joins Canyon

Jun 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Brad Simms Photograph by Brett Carlsen Nashville Tennessee 5 16 21
Photos: Brett Carlsen

BMX legend Brad Simms has signed with Canyon Bikes.

The American rider will not be switching over from BMX but will instead add some mountain biking into his program as, "a medium for him to explore more domestically and spark more diversity in outdoor and action sports communities." The signing was announced on Instagram with one of Simms' favourtie mountain bikers and now Canyon team mate Fabio Wibmer.

400 [Failed to load instagram embed]https://instagr.am/p/CP51SAsHZPB&maxwidth=1000
bigquotesI have a ton of respect for the mountain bike community - especially guys like Fabio [Wibmer] and Thomas Genon, Jack Moir, Braydon Bringhurst, and women like Tahnee Seagrave. Each year ́they seem to find a way to take things up another notch. You can’t help but be inspired. My approach is humble, but I am looking forward to progressing quickly, having tons of fun, and finding out where these trails take me.Brad Simms

Brad Simms Photograph by Brett Carlsen Nashville Tennessee 5 15 21

Brad was born in Waldorf, Maryland and has been riding BMX for over 15 years. During his travels, he has connected with fans and amassed a significant social media following through hard-charging and eye-popping bike content. Last year, Brad earned two of the sport’s most sought-after accolades - the 2020 NORA Cup BMX Rider of The Year and the 2020 Vital BMX Rider of The Year. He currently resides in Austin, Texas which he helped solidify as a hub for BMX riders in the United States.

Brad Simms Photograph by Brett Carlsen Nashville Tennessee 5 15 21

If you need a catch up on Brad's riding, check out a few of his BMX edits below:





Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Canyon


29 Comments

  • 10 0
 Damn pinkbike is quick with this. Not even updated on his IG yet. Had been hearing this rumor for a minute, rad to see it’s true.
  • 1 0
 Lol I was just watching his last 180 off the compactor vid then saw this here first. Such an awesome rider to watch, can't wait to see what he does on big wheels and hopefully this goes better than whatever happened with Fit
  • 8 0
 Yh bt s h prt f th clltv r nt? Ths s s cnfsng...
  • 7 6
 I don't want to come out as frustrated rider or something. But damn, wear your helmets Riding and promoting BMX without helmet to 10 yo kids is just plain stupid and bad influence. Yeah you are cool and stuff, but you aren't cool with broken skull or worse. Kids, helmets are cool!
  • 1 1
 I’m constantly surprised that sponsors (like red bull), don’t have a “helmet worn, correctly” clause in their contracts for bmx and even skate athletes.
  • 2 1
 I think it's kinda weird how bmx athletes do the wildest stuff on conrete without a helmet and when they are riding an mtb helmet is always on. Like even if they are riding uphills or digging.
  • 1 1
 tbh that hair should take same impact but i completely agree with you
  • 1 0
 Oh this is cool! Simms' has always struck me as such a cool rider because he seems to have insane general athletic ability as well as incredible bike handling skills. I remember seeing a video or photo of him bunny hopping over a 4ft-plus fence, and then jumping it on foot.
  • 3 0
 Can't wait to see an mtb edit!
  • 2 0
 This is awesome, super interested to see the direction he takes things.
  • 1 0
 Was not expecting this! Brad is easily one of the sickest and underrated BMXers out there. Well done Brad and well deserved.
  • 1 0
 Oh shiiiiit! This dude goes hard and huge on BMX. I can't wait to see what he'll do on MTB. Congrats, Brad!
  • 1 0
 Looks like he's adapting to MTB riding quite quickly.
  • 1 0
 WWWHHHAAAATTTT!!!!!
  • 2 1
 looks like dylan stark has a cool new team mate to shred with!!
  • 2 0
 Thought Stark is on YT ?
  • 1 2
 Good to see all the rumors about why he quit Fit were true. I give it 6 months before he asks for double pay and quits the team when they say no.
  • 1 0
 If you haven't already, listening to the Unclicked podcast with Chris Mueller then Simm's response on the nest Unclicked podcast is worthwhile. Very different sides of the story but gist of it:

1) They originally told Simms he could pursue other sponsors for money outside of Fit. When he had some parts sponsor offers, they balked.
2) He did ask for more money and they evidently balked then agreed (I think.. both parties were kind of fuzzy on this).
3) They claim he ghosted them.
4) He claimed that Chris Mueller and wife kept texting him about doing signature parts lines for compensation vs. a satlary. He wasn't interested, had told them he wasn't interested repeatedly. So he didn't respond to these texts.
5) After he "ghosted" them for 2 weeks, they announced, via Instagram, that they were parting ways and aired some dirty laundry and a few slams on Brad. when the community responded negatively to their post, they deleted it.

Anyway, it's business. I don't blame Brad Simms for wanting more money. BMX salaries are crap. I also don't blame Fit for splitting with someone who, I believe, they felt was a difficult rider to deal with. I will say after listening to Chris Mueller's podcast... I would have a hard time dealing with that dude. He's impressive, but he's pretty freaking abrasive as well. Half of his stories detailed disputes he's had with past riders and business partners and how he now longer talks to them. They were told in a funny way, and he would usually say that there were no hard feelings .But... if you go through the day and meet an a*shole. You met an a*shole. If you go through the day and everyone you meet is an a*shole... maybe you're the a*shole.
  • 1 0
 Canyon- Gettin Jibby Wit It !
  • 1 0
 Wow.... those wallrides, stoked to see what he brings to MTB!
  • 1 0
 Moeller had it right all along...
  • 1 1
 Kriss Kyle and now Brad Simms?? Unreal!!
  • 1 0
 Time for a team edit with these fellas, Tomomi Nishikubo, and Fabio Wibmer.
  • 1 0
 hes a legend
  • 1 0
 love his IG feed.
  • 1 0
 Those poor wheels!
  • 1 0
 Fucking A!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



