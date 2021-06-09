Two-Time BMX Rider of the Year Brad Simms Joins Canyon

Photos: Brett Carlsen

I have a ton of respect for the mountain bike community - especially guys like Fabio [Wibmer] and Thomas Genon, Jack Moir, Braydon Bringhurst, and women like Tahnee Seagrave. Each year ́they seem to find a way to take things up another notch. You can’t help but be inspired. My approach is humble, but I am looking forward to progressing quickly, having tons of fun, and finding out where these trails take me. — Brad Simms

BMX legend Brad Simms has signed with Canyon Bikes.The American rider will not be switching over from BMX but will instead add some mountain biking into his program as, "a medium for him to explore more domestically and spark more diversity in outdoor and action sports communities." The signing was announced on Instagram with one of Simms' favourtie mountain bikers and now Canyon team mate Fabio Wibmer.Brad was born in Waldorf, Maryland and has been riding BMX for over 15 years. During his travels, he has connected with fans and amassed a significant social media following through hard-charging and eye-popping bike content. Last year, Brad earned two of the sport’s most sought-after accolades - the 2020 NORA Cup BMX Rider of The Year and the 2020 Vital BMX Rider of The Year. He currently resides in Austin, Texas which he helped solidify as a hub for BMX riders in the United States.If you need a catch up on Brad's riding, check out a few of his BMX edits below: