Tyler McCaul and Amir Kabbani: Traitors 2 - Video

After shooting with Amir in Germany for part 1 of this series I knew I had to build some pretty good stuff in order to follow it up for part 2. Our winter in Santa Cruz was insane this year (by Cali standards) and it made building tough, but I got as much done as I could before Amir got here. Once he arrived it rained for a week straight, leaving us with only a few days to finish all the digging and filming before he had to fly home. It must've rained at least 10 inches that week with wind speeds up to 70 mph. All my tarps had blown off the jumps and the water damage that followed was pretty insane.



The reality of getting it all done in time wasn't looking likely, but luckily Amir is an incredibly hard worker and together we were able to get everything running and rideable just in time. Pretty much everything shot at the jump spot was on the first session we had riding there and it was crazy soft most the way down the line. Amir is one of the best I've seen at tricking sketchy setups though so it was fun to watch him ride there and start tricking everything right away. In the end, I think Amir had a good time during his stay with me, even though I made him work for it! - Tyler