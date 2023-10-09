Ötztal, Austria To Host 2023 Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Championships in November

Oct 9, 2023
by Velosolutions Global  
The award ceremony concluded with champagne showers.

Words: Velosolutions

The Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Championships are set to make their way to Austria in November for the highly anticipated 2023 showdown for the rainbow jersey and will find their new home in the state-of-the-art indoor bike park at AREA 47 located in Ötztal, in the Austrian region of Tyrol on 18 November.

photo


AREA 47 is Austria's largest outdoor adventure park, sprawling over 9.5 hectares precisely at Earth's 47th parallel north. It is an exhilarating mecca for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers of all ages, whether seeking action on land or water, top-notch theme gastronomy, or cozy accommodation.

photo


The brand new indoor bike park boasts 1,000 square meters of pump track space, complete with a dedicated kids' pump track. Additionally, it offers 140 meters of flow track featuring two distinct lines, a jump track with two different roll-ins catering to riders of medium to expert skill levels, and an airbag to ensure soft landings. The skills zone is not for the faint-hearted, featuring a challenging root section, a formidable rock garden, substantial drops, and flawlessly crafted switchbacks.

The Last Chance Qualifier is set to take place on the 4th of November, with the UCI World Championships remaining on its original date of 18 November.

This shift in location is a response to the evolving political situation in Argentina, where the city of Neuquen, originally slated to host the event for this season, can no longer provide the necessary support.

For more news and information - pumptrackworldchampionships.com

The practice was underway and two single-minded racers would be presented with these trophies in just a few hours time.


Regions in Article
Tyrol

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Velosolutions


Author Info:
velosolutionsglobal avatar

Member since Jul 30, 2011
78 articles
Report
