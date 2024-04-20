Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Sea Otter
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
U23 Mens XCO Results from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024
Apr 20, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
2 Comments
The second U23 XC World Cup of the year in Brazil provided some close racing with multiple battles for the lead across seven flat-out laps.
Check out the results below.
Results:
U23 Men
1st.
Riley Amos: 1:01:51
2nd.
Finn Treudler: 1:01:58 //
(+7)
3rd.
Alex Malacarne: 1:02:10 //
(+19 )
4th.
Bjorn Riley: 1:02:20 //
(+29 )
5th.
Luke Wiedmann: 1:03:12 //
(+1:21 )
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
XC Racing
Araxa Xc World Cup 2024
World Cup XC
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,055 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Pole Bicycles Has Filed for Bankruptcy
59221 views
First Ride: The Sub-$600 RockShox Domain and Psylo Forks
44110 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024
42563 views
Tree Root Pierces Harriet Harnden's Foot at Round 1 of the British National Downhill Series
41782 views
Kona Bicycles' Parent Company Appoints New CFO, Intends to Sell Brand
40588 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line - Fort William is in TWO WEEKS!
36382 views
Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2024
30914 views
Review: Race Face's Era Chainring Uses Steel, Carbon, & Aluminum
29054 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
dustyvoid
(4 hours ago)
Finn did so well in making Riley desperately wanted to overtake the former in the first four-five laps and did well too in constantly keeping Riley on the edge even after he had overtaken Finn. Amazing feat by the two of them.
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
FL
(1 hours ago)
Riley 4/4 so far
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033705
Mobile Version of Website