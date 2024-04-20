U23 Mens XCO Results from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024

Results:

U23 Men

The second U23 XC World Cup of the year in Brazil provided some close racing with multiple battles for the lead across seven flat-out laps.Check out the results below.Riley Amos: 1:01:51Finn Treudler: 1:01:58 //Alex Malacarne: 1:02:10 //Bjorn Riley: 1:02:20 //Luke Wiedmann: 1:03:12 //