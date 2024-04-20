U23 Mens XCO Results from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024

Apr 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The second U23 XC World Cup of the year in Brazil provided some close racing with multiple battles for the lead across seven flat-out laps.

Check out the results below.


Results:


U23 Men

1st. Riley Amos: 1:01:51
2nd. Finn Treudler: 1:01:58 // (+7)
3rd. Alex Malacarne: 1:02:10 // (+19 )
4th. Bjorn Riley: 1:02:20 // (+29 )
5th. Luke Wiedmann: 1:03:12 // (+1:21 )


photo
photo



2 Comments
  • 2 0
 Finn did so well in making Riley desperately wanted to overtake the former in the first four-five laps and did well too in constantly keeping Riley on the edge even after he had overtaken Finn. Amazing feat by the two of them.
  • 1 0
 Riley 4/4 so far







