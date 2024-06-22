LIVE: U23 Mens XCO Results from the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024

Live Timing:

6:30 PDT: The U23 Men are Off



Rain is now falling as the already tricky course will be made even harder for the first XCO race of the weekend. Riley Amos leads into the start loop which will cover the same track as the XCC course.





6:32 PDT: Bjorn Riley Leads into the Singletrack



Bjorn Riley controls the racing into the first section of singletrack. A big pile-up in the middle of the race causes carnage before riders have even started the first full lap.





6:33 PDT: Wild Racing in the Roots & Roll Section



The steep and loose roots and roll section is creating carnage on the first lap as most riders struggle to find grip. Due to the conditions, there will now be five full laps instead of the planned six.





6:36 PDT: Riley Amos In the Lead



Riley Amos leads Bjorn Riley and Rens Teunissen Van Manen around the first part of lap one. The track is looking very hard to ride in these conditions.





6:38 PDT: Bjorn Riley Moves into 1st



Bjorn Riley is back in the lead as he creates a small gap back to Riley Amos and Rens Teunissen Van Manen.





6:39 PDT: Riley Amos Back to the Front



Bjorn Riley makes a mistake in the mud handing the lead back to Riley Amos.





6:45 PDT: Riley Amos Builds a 7-Second Lead into Lap 2



Riley Amos starts lap two seven seconds ahead of Rens Teunissen Van Manen with Bjorn Riley eight seconds behind in third.





6:48 PDT: Bjorn Riley Closes the Gap to 4 Seconds



Bjorn Riley is trying to stop Riley Amos from riding away as he closes the gap to four seconds. Rens Teunissen Van Manen is now third, nine seconds behind.





6:53 PDT: Riley Amos Builds his Lead to 14 Seconds



Riley Amos carves through the mud to extend his lead to over 14 seconds against Bjorn Riley. Rens Teunissen Van Manen drops further behind in third with 38 between him and the race leader.





6:55 PDT: Luca Martin Up to 3rd



After Rens Teunissen Van Manen stops in the tech zone, Luca MArtin now holds third place with a gap of 40 seconds to Riley Amos.





6:59 PDT: Bjorn Riley 13 Seconds Back After Lap 2



Riley Amos is maintaining his lead as Bjorn Riley is sitting 13 seconds back.





7:03 PDT: Race Lead Grows to 21 Seconds



Riley Amos builds to gap to Bjorn Riley to over 20 seconds. Third-placed Luca Martin is 50 seconds behind and the last rider within a minute of the race leader.





7:11 PDT: Riley Amos 28 Seconds Ahead Starting Lap 4



Riley Amos is unmatched so far in the mud as he leads Bjorn Riley by 28 seconds at the start of the penultimate lap.





7:17 PDT: Only Bjorn Riley Remains Within a Minute of Riley Amos



Third-placed Luca Martin is now 1:05 back from Riley Amos as even Bjorn Riley is over 30 seconds off the winning pace.





7:18 PDT: Bjorn Riley is Caught by Luca Martin After a Crash



Bjorn Riley is now in third as Luca Martin catches Riley after a crash in the mud puts his bars out of alignment forcing him to stop and fix them at the side of the trail.





7:19 PDT: Bjorn Riley Down to 4th Place



Bjorn Riley drops another spot as he has to go into the pits to have his bike fully fixed by team mechanics. Cole Punchard moves up to third.





7:25 PDT: Riley Amos Starts the Final Lap 58 Seconds in the Lead



Riley Amos has just one more lap between him and another 2024 World Cup victory.







