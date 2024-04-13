U23 Mens XCO Results from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

Apr 13, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The first U23 XC World Cup of the year in Mairiporã, Brazil provided incredible racing with multiple battles for the lead across five flat-out laps.

Riley Amos starts his 2024 World Cup season with a perfect weekend taking both the XCC and XCO race wins. After a chaotic start to the U23 men's racing, a group of five riders quickly formed at the front of the race with Luca Martin and Finn Treudler looking strong in the early stages. On lap three Riley Amos decided to make the most of a mistake from another rider to power into the lead building a gap that couldn't be closed over the following two laps.

Bjorn Riley tried his best to shut the gap to the race winner in the final stages of the race but he would settle for 2nd place, nine seconds behind the race winner. Cube Factory Racing's Finn Treudler rode a great race remaining near the front for every lap and ended the day 20 seconds behind Riley Amos. With another race next weekend, Riley Amos will be a formidable competitor for riders to try and best at round two.

Check out the results below.


Results:


U23 Men

1st. Riley Amos: 1:06:31
2nd. Bjorn Riley: 1:06:40 // (+9 )
3rd. Finn Treudler: 1:06:51 // (+20 )
4th. Luca Martin: 1:07:09 // (+38 )
5th. Luke Moir: 1:07:58 // (+1:27 )


Full results will be added shortly.



