U23 Results from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022

May 7, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Men s start.

The results are in from the second round of the U23 XC World Cup of 2022. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann picked up another win this year with a 37-second gap back to Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira. Dario Lillo crossed the line in third and kicked off a stacked Swiss top six with four riders back to back.

Line Burquier also secures another U23 win in 2022 as she dominates the Women's field with a win of one minute on Puck Pieterse. Sofie Pedersen wraps up the top three, 1:39 back from the leader.

Check out the full results below.


Results:

U23 Women (4 Laps)

1st. Line Burquier: 1:07:48
2nd. Puck Pieterse: +1:00
3rd. Sofie Pedersen: +1:39
4th. Olivia Onesti: +2:29
5th. Giada Specia: +3:46

U23 Men (5 Laps)

1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:10:01
2nd. Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira: +37
3rd. Dario Lillo: +43
4th. Luca Schatti: +56
5th. Simon Walter: +57



Full Results:

U23 Women


U23 Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Albstadt World Cup Xc 2022 World Cup XC XC Racing


4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Is there a media embargo on U23 photos?
  • 1 0
 Must be behind the paywall......
  • 1 0
 Awesome Puck, great ride!
  • 1 0
 Great to see South America leading the men race! Future is bright





