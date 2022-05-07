U23 Results from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022

Results:

U23 Women (4 Laps)



1st. Line Burquier: 1:07:48

2nd. Puck Pieterse: +1:00

3rd. Sofie Pedersen: +1:39

4th. Olivia Onesti: +2:29

5th. Giada Specia: +3:46



U23 Men (5 Laps)



1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:10:01

2nd. Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira: +37

3rd. Dario Lillo: +43

4th. Luca Schatti: +56

5th. Simon Walter: +57





Full Results:

U23 Women

U23 Men

The results are in from the second round of the U23 XC World Cup of 2022. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann picked up another win this year with a 37-second gap back to Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira. Dario Lillo crossed the line in third and kicked off a stacked Swiss top six with four riders back to back.Line Burquier also secures another U23 win in 2022 as she dominates the Women's field with a win of one minute on Puck Pieterse. Sofie Pedersen wraps up the top three,back from the leader.Check out the full results below.