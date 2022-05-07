U23 Results from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022

The results are in from the second round of the U23 XC World Cup of 2022. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann picked up another win this year with a 37-second gap back to Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira. Dario Lillo crossed the line in third and kicked off a stacked Swiss top six with four riders back to back.
Line Burquier also secures another U23 win in 2022 as she dominates the Women's field with a win of one minute on Puck Pieterse. Sofie Pedersen wraps up the top three, 1:39
back from the leader.
Check out the full results below.
Results:
U23 Women (4 Laps)
1st. Line Burquier: 1:07:48
2nd. Puck Pieterse: +1:00
3rd. Sofie Pedersen: +1:39
4th. Olivia Onesti: +2:29
5th. Giada Specia: +3:46
U23 Men (5 Laps)
1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:10:01
2nd. Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira: +37
3rd. Dario Lillo: +43
4th. Luca Schatti: +56
5th. Simon Walter: +57
Full Results:U23 WomenU23 Men
