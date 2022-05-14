U23 Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022

May 14, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Hattie Harnden laid down the most power to take the hole shot.

The results are in from the third round of the U23 XC World Cup of 2022. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann took his third win this year with over a minute back to Simone Avondetto. Dario Lillo crossed the line in third in a sprint finish with Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira.

Line Burquier also secures another U23 win in 2022 as she dominates the Women's field with a win of 45 seconds on Puck Pieterse. Giada Specia completes the top three, over two minutes back from the leader.

Check out the full results below.


Results:

U23 Women (6 Laps)

1st. Line Burquier: 1:07:58
2nd. Puck Pieterse: +45
3rd. Giada Specia: +2:05
4th. Sofie Pedersen: +2:20
5th. Noëlle Buri: +2:54

U23 Men (7 Laps)

1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:08:41
2nd. Simone Avondetto: +1:10
3rd. Dario Lillo: +1:23
4th. Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira: +1:23
5th. Adrien Boichis: +1:25



Full Results:

U23 Women


U23 Men




