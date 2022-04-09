close
U23 Results from the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022

Apr 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The women s field heading out for another lap against the stunning backdrop. What a place.

The results are in from the first round of the U23 XC World Cup of 2022. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann backed up his win at the World Cup warm-up in Petrópolis last week to take the win today by over 30 seconds. Crossing the line in second place was Janis Baumann who was followed another 30 seconds back by Oleksandr Hudyma.

With Mona Miterwallner taking an early move up to Elite racing this season, Line Burquier took a big win of 56 seconds on Sara Cortinovis. Almost a minute back from second place was Giada Specia.

Check out the full results below.


Results:

U23 Women (4 Laps)

1st. Line Burquier: 1:00:22
2nd. Sara Cortinovis: 1:01:18
3rd. Giada Specia: 1:02:08
4th. Sofie Pedersen: 1:02:46
5th. Giuliana Salvini Morgen: 1:06:27

U23 Men (5 Laps)

1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:03:32
2nd. Janis Baumann: 1:04:08
3rd. Oleksandr Hudyma: 1:04:39
4th. Riley Amos: 1:04:40
5th. Andreas Emanuele Vittone: 1:04:40



Full Results:

U23 Women


U23 Men




