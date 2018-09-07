U23 XC Photo Epic: Going for Glory - Lenzerheide World Championships 2018

With a bit of rain last night, the course here in Lenzerheide returned to that slightly greasy state in the more technical wooded sections but otherwise remained unchanged. Alessandra Keller dropped the hammer on Sina Frei to take the Rainbow Stripes for the women, with a strong ride by Italy's Marika Tovo for third. South Africa's Alan Hatherly takes the win for the men, with Chris Blevins from the USA taking second and David Nordemann from the Netherlands finishing third.
#lekkerbru
