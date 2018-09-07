RACING

U23 XC Photo Epic: Going for Glory - Lenzerheide World Championships 2018

Sep 7, 2018
by Matthew DeLorme  

Race Report
Going for Glory
U23 XC MTB World Championships Presented by Mercedes Benz
Photography by Matthew DeLorme and Irmo Keizer

With a bit of rain last night, the course here in Lenzerheide returned to that slightly greasy state in the more technical wooded sections but otherwise remained unchanged. Alessandra Keller dropped the hammer on Sina Frei to take the Rainbow Stripes for the women, with a strong ride by Italy's Marika Tovo for third. South Africa's Alan Hatherly takes the win for the men, with Chris Blevins from the USA taking second and David Nordemann from the Netherlands finishing third.

Worlds is hard, just ask this guy.

Head down at the start for Sina Frei, one last chance to collect her thoughts before six laps of hard racing.

All in at the start of the U23 women's race. Sina Frei dominated the season, but Alessandra Keller who raced in the Elite all year was back on the U23 startline.

Sina Frei has had a vice grip on the World Cup this season, but today wasn't her day.

Right from the start, Sina Frei and Alessandra Keller took off. The two would battle all race, but Keller took a big lead with three laps to go.

Sina Frei giving it her all.

Alessandra Keller increased her lead in the last laps and rode to an impressive victory.

Frei came out swinging but couldn't keep the pace.

Marika Tovo dives into the chute on lap two. Tovo took third today, her second podium since Nove Mesto.

Alessandra Keller powers up the Motorex climb with Frei on her wheel. Frei would slip away slowly and Keller would finish with a 1:22 lead.

Your 2018 Under 23 World Champion - Alessandra Keller.

Marika Tovo in disbelief as she comes across the line in third. This is the second time this season the young Italian has found herself on the podium.

A commanding ride from Alessandra Keller.

Ralph Naef and Alessandra Keller celebrate.


Sheer happiness.

Alessandra Keller is your 2018 U23 World Champion, Sina Frei is second, and Marika Tovo third.

Simon Andreassen warms up before battle.

A little dab when you lose your grip.

Alan Hatherly from South Africa takes the gold for the men.

David Nordemann rode to third place as the sun started to peak through the clouds.

Chris Blevins and Alan Hatherly flipped coins for the lead. Blevins seemed to drop Hatherly shortly, but the South African bested him.

Hatherly pulls a gap with two laps to go.

Chris Blevins had a strong ride today to finish second.

Queuing up for the Mercedes drop.

Hatherly crosses the line!



BMC's Filippo Colombo started fast, cheered forward by thousands of Swiss fans.

World Cup winner Patter Fagerhaug could not compete for the win today.

David Nordemann came third, ending his season on a high.

Caption this. I don't have words. Well, I do, but not for printing here.

See you tomorrow for the Elite action!


