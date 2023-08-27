U23 XC Results from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023

The fifth U23 XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Andorra, stay tuned for results from the U23 Women's racing.We initially started with live updates for today's racing but after no announcement the live broadcast feed was pulled today and helpfully the live timing system broke after the first lap. The "power of one of the world's largest media companies and producers of live sport" is strong in Andorra.
1st. Riley Amos: 1:01:14
2nd. Adrien Boichis: +13
3rd. Luca Martin: +31
4th. Dario Lillo: +1:01
5th. Bjorn Riley: +1:14
Results:
U23 Men
Also they seem to have swapped the U23 Mens & Women's races around.
It's been a funny weekend, hopefully lessons will be learned and they'll put plans in place in case similar weather strikes again. Ski-ing is well used to re-arranging their weekends/schedules throughout the winter.