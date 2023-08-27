U23 XC Results from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023

Aug 27, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The fifth U23 XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Andorra, stay tuned for results from the U23 Women's racing.

We initially started with live updates for today's racing but after no announcement the live broadcast feed was pulled today and helpfully the live timing system broke after the first lap. The "power of one of the world's largest media companies and producers of live sport" is strong in Andorra.


Results:

U23 Women

U23 Men

1st. Riley Amos: 1:01:14
2nd. Adrien Boichis: +13
3rd. Luca Martin: +31
4th. Dario Lillo: +1:01
5th. Bjorn Riley: +1:14


  • 1 0
 @edspratt I've heard from people there that U23 Broadcasts have been cancelled 'due to this weekend's difficult weather conditions and the implication on broadcast operations throughout Saturday'. Teams & riders have been told, not sure why they haven't announced this publicly.

Also they seem to have swapped the U23 Mens & Women's races around.
  • 1 0
 Thanks, that makes sense. Does feel like something they could easily announce publicly. Looks like the live timing feed has gone down now as well, although no one has sent the memo to the UCI World Series social team as they are sharing the link to the timing.
  • 1 0
 Weird, they could tell people the reason why. The link was there, then removed.......

It's been a funny weekend, hopefully lessons will be learned and they'll put plans in place in case similar weather strikes again. Ski-ing is well used to re-arranging their weekends/schedules throughout the winter.
  • 1 0
 I had the YouTube page open for u23 xco but it was taken down/removed by the broadcaster/ channel. WTF
  • 2 0
 That's really odd, I thought I saw the upcoming streams there yesterday and then this morning nothing. I have had an official word about what is going on yet, hopefully, an update will be released soon.





