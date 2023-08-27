U23 XC Results from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023

Results:

U23 Women



U23 Men



1st. Riley Amos: 1:01:14

2nd. Adrien Boichis: +13

3rd. Luca Martin: +31

4th. Dario Lillo: +1:01

5th. Bjorn Riley: +1:14



Results:

U23 Men

The fifth U23 XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Andorra, stay tuned for results from the U23 Women's racing.