Live U23 XC Results & Updates from the Glentress XC World Champs 2023

The U23 XC World Championships are now underway at Glentress, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live Timing
You can follow the live timing here
.
U23 Men's Race Updates3:33 am PDT: The U23 Men are OffThe U23 are off as Charlie Aldridge leads after the start loop.3:36 am PDT: Charlie Aldridge Battles Dario Lillo Up the First ClimbAfter Dario Lillo took the lead at the start of the steep climb to the first descent Charlie Aldridge pushes hard to go back into the lead and be first down.3:39 am PDT: Charlie Aldridge Builds a Gap to Dario LilloCharlie Aldridge is powered on by a home crowd as he makes the most of being in the lead down the first descent as he sits in front of Dario Lillo by a few seconds.3:41 am PDT: The Second Big Climb Brings the Race Back TogetherThe large climb on the second half of the lap brings the front four riders together into a group at the head of the race. Charlie Aldridge still leads as the front four are spit by one second.3:43 am PDT: Top 5 After Lap 11st. Charlie Aldridge: 12:47
2nd. Dario Lillo: +0
3rd. Adrien Boichis: +1
4th. Riley Amos: +2
5th. Andreas Emanuele Vittone: +143:44 am PDT: Adrien Boichis Takes the LeadAdrien Boichis has moved to the front as the leading pack head up the big climb of the first half of lap two.3:47 am PDT: Dario Lillo Takes the Top Spot into the DownhillDario Lillo has taken control of the race as the riders start making their way down to the second half of the lap.3:51 am PDT: The Leading Group Sit 17 Seconds AheadThe leading riders of Dario Lillo, Adrien Boichis, Charlie Aldridge and Riley Amos have built a strong gap back to Tom Schellekens in fifth.3:54 am PDT: Top 5 After Lap 21st. Riley Amos: 23:14
2nd. Dario Lillo: +1
3rd. Adrien Boichis: +2
4th. Charlie Aldridge: +4
5th. Luca Martin: +193:57 am PDT: Dario Lillo Once Again Pushes to the FrontAfter Riley Amos took the lead in the later stages of lap two, Dario Lillo has made another attack to take the race lead into the first technical descent of lap three4:01 am PDT: The Group of 4 Rermain at the FrontAs the third lap reaches its conclusion there is still a group of four riders at the front. The chasing riders led by Luca Martin seem to be falling slightly further back with the gap increasing from 19 to 22 seconds.4:04 am PDT: Top 5 After Lap 31st. Riley Amos: 33:37
2nd. Dario Lillo: +0
3rd. Adrien Boichis: +0
4th. Charlie Aldridge: +1
5th. Luca Martin: +244:11 am PDT: Dario Lillo is Pushing HardDario Lillo looks to be putting some pressure on the leading group of four riders as the pace is picking up. The group is staying together so far as the race starts to enter the final stages.4:12 am PDT: Riley Amos Makes a Small MistakeRiley Amos loses his composure through one of the dusty turns as he will now have to push harder to catch the leading group headed up by Charlie Aldridge.4:14 am PDT: Top 5 After Lap 41st. Charlie Aldridge: 43:45
2nd. Dario Lillo: +1
3rd. Adrien Boichis: +2
4th. Riley Amos: +2
5th. Andreas Emanuele Vittone: +484:17 am PDT: Riley Amos is Dropping BackRiley Amos has lost the back wheel of the leading pack of riders as a gap of 17 seconds has formed.4:21 am PDT: Charlie Aldridge Remains the Riders to Beat on the DescentsCharlie Aldridge is making the most of the downhills as he creates small gaps that require the rest of the leading group to push hard to catch up.4:25 am PDT: Top 5 After Lap 51st. Dario Lillo: 53:54
2nd. Charlie Aldridge: +1
3rd. Adrien Boichis: +1
4th. Riley Amos: +27
5th. Tom Schellekens: +1:084:26 am PDT: Dario Lillo Stalls on the First Climb of Lap 6Dario Lillo struggles slightly up one of the technical features on the first climb of lap six. The gap is quickly closed back to Charlie Aldridge at the front but this could be a sign that the Swiss rider is struggling.
Course Preview:
Puck Pieterse takes a lap of this year's course.