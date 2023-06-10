Live U23 XC Results from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023

The second U23 XC World Cup of the year is now underway at Lenzerheide, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live timing is available here
.
U23 Women
First up today is the U23 women, you can watch the free live broadcast here
. Stay following this page for live race updates and lap times.
Live Race Updates:23:30 pm PDT: The U23 Women are OffThe U23 are off the line with Ronja Blöchlinger leading into the shortened start loop.
Course Preview:
David List and Max Brandl take a lap of this year's course. Course Map:
0 Comments