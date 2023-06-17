Live U23 XC Results from the Leogang XC World Cup 2023

Live Timing



U23 Women's Race Updates



23:30 pm PDT: The U23 Women are Off

The U23 are off the line with Sofie Pedersen leading into the shortened start loop.



23:36 pm PDT: Ronja Blöchlinger & Sofie Pedersen Lead

This season's two fastest riders are looking strong as they lead the race by four seconds through the start loop.



23:42 pm PDT: Sofie Pedersen Attacks on the First Climb

Sofie Pedersen makes an attack up the first climb of lap 1 and already has an eight-second lead.



23:45 pm PDT: The Gap Extends to 33 Seconds

What a performance from Sofie Pedersen as on one climb she builds a lead of over 30 seconds.



23:53 pm PDT: Top 5 After Lap 1

After the first full lap the top five are:



1st. Sofie Pedersen: 21:27

2nd. Samara Maxwell: +49

3rd. Ronja Blöchlinger: +49

4th. Sina Van Thiel: +54

5th. Noëlle Buri: 1:01



0:00 am PDT: A Small Crash for Sina Van Thiel

Sina Van Thiel goes down on one of the tricky downhills, dropping from 4th to 6th position.



0:07 pm PDT: Top 5 After Lap 2

After the second lap the top five are:



1st. Sofie Pedersen

2nd. Samara Maxwell: +1:17

3rd. Noëlle Buri: 1:17

4th. Ronja Blöchlinger: +1:18

5th. Ginia Caluori: +1:27





0:22 pm PDT: Top 5 Heading into the Final Lap

As riders start the final lap the leading five are:



1st. Sofie Pedersen: 50:28

2nd. Ginia Caluori: +1:26

3rd. Samara Maxwell: +1:26

4th. Noëlle Buri: 1:27

5th. Sina Van Thiel: +2:23







Course Preview:





Puck Pieterse takes a lap of this year's course.



Course Map:







The third U23 XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Leogang, stay tuned for live results and updates.