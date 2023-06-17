Live U23 XC Results from the Leogang XC World Cup 2023

Jun 17, 2023
The third U23 XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Leogang, stay tuned for live results and updates.

U23 Women's Race Updates

23:30 pm PDT: The U23 Women are Off
The U23 are off the line with Sofie Pedersen leading into the shortened start loop.

23:36 pm PDT: Ronja Blöchlinger & Sofie Pedersen Lead
This season's two fastest riders are looking strong as they lead the race by four seconds through the start loop.

23:42 pm PDT: Sofie Pedersen Attacks on the First Climb
Sofie Pedersen makes an attack up the first climb of lap 1 and already has an eight-second lead.

23:45 pm PDT: The Gap Extends to 33 Seconds
What a performance from Sofie Pedersen as on one climb she builds a lead of over 30 seconds.

23:53 pm PDT: Top 5 After Lap 1
After the first full lap the top five are:

1st. Sofie Pedersen: 21:27
2nd. Samara Maxwell: +49
3rd. Ronja Blöchlinger: +49
4th. Sina Van Thiel: +54
5th. Noëlle Buri: 1:01

0:00 am PDT: A Small Crash for Sina Van Thiel
Sina Van Thiel goes down on one of the tricky downhills, dropping from 4th to 6th position.

0:07 pm PDT: Top 5 After Lap 2
After the second lap the top five are:

1st. Sofie Pedersen
2nd. Samara Maxwell: +1:17
3rd. Noëlle Buri: 1:17
4th. Ronja Blöchlinger: +1:18
5th. Ginia Caluori: +1:27


0:22 pm PDT: Top 5 Heading into the Final Lap
As riders start the final lap the leading five are:

1st. Sofie Pedersen: 50:28
2nd. Ginia Caluori: +1:26
3rd. Samara Maxwell: +1:26
4th. Noëlle Buri: 1:27
5th. Sina Van Thiel: +2:23



Course Preview:


Puck Pieterse takes a lap of this year's course.

Course Map:





