Live U23 XC Results & Updates from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2023

U23 Men's Race Updates



0:00 PDT: The U23 Men are Off

The U23 are off the line with Adrien Boichis leading up the first climb.



0:03 PDT: Adrien Boichis & Riley Amos Build a Lead

Adrien Boichis and Riley Amos are already pushing hard as they create a gap of four seconds back to third-placed Luke Wiedmann.



0:07 PDT: The Leaders Continue to Pull Away

Riley Amos is still able to go with Adrien Boichis but the rest of the field is falling back. The gap to the chasers is now 13 seconds.



0:09 PDT: Riley Amos Crashes

Riley Amos' front wheel slides out on one of the wooden drops and he goes down. Riley has now dropped to third place, 16 seconds back.



0:11 PDT: Carnage on Course

With no matting on the drop a load of riders are sliding out on the drop creating some pileups. The broadcast has just said that this feature will be removed from the race.



0:13 PDT: Dario Lillo Leads the Chase

Dario Lillo now heads up the chasing group as they sit 20 seconds back from Adrien Boichis.



0:15 PDT: Riley Amos is Back on the Hunt

Riley Amos has recovered from his crash and is making his way back to Adrien Boichis. Currently, the gap sits at 15 seconds.



0:22 PDT: Top 5 After Lap 2

1st. Adrien Boichis: 21:18

2nd. Riley Amos: +13

3rd. Luca Martin: +20

4th. Carter Woods: +22

5th. Dario Lillo: +29



0:26 PDT: Riley Amos Holds Strong as the Chasing Group Falls Back

Riley Amos is continuing to sit around 17 seconds back on lap three but the chasers of Luca Martin and Carter Woods are falling further back.



0:29 PDT: 5th-Placed Dario Lillo is 53 Seconds Back

As Adrien Boichis continues to push hard up the climbs Dario Lillo has dropped from 29 seconds back at the start of the lap to 53 seconds off the leader.







The sixth U23 XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Les Gets, stay tuned for live results and updates.