U23 XC Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023

Results:

U23 Women



1st. Ronja Blöchlinger: 1:15:18

2nd. Noëlle Buri: 1:15:49

3rd. Madigan Munro: 1:16:09

4th. Monique Halter: 1:16:13

5th. Samara Maxwell: 1:17:32



U23 Men



1st. Riley Amos: 1:09:48

2nd. Adrien Boichis: 1:10:04

3rd. Bjorn Riley: 1:10:22

4th. Tobias Lillelund: 1:12:10

5th. Luca Martin: 1:12:35







The U23 Men's Race as it Happened



6:17 PDT: After the first full lap Riley Amos Leads Adrien Boichis

Conditions are looking tough this morning as the U23 men are first up today.



6:18 PDT: Carter Woods is 23 Seconds Off the Front

After completing the first full lap of the race Carter Woods is a decent way off the leading two riders.



6:19 PDT: Riley Amos is Pulling Away from Adrien Boichis

Riley Amos has created a five-second gap to Adrien Boichis as he is looking strong in the wet today.



6:23 PDT: Carter Woods Closes in on Adrien Boichis

The course is looking brutal in the wet as the climbs are looking almost impossible. Carter Woods seems to be fairing better than Adrien Boichis as he closes the gap down to nine seconds.



6:27 PDT: Bjorn Riley Catches Carter Woods

A group of two riders are now chasing down Adrien Boichis as Bjorn Riley has caught up to Carter Woods. The gap from third/fourth to second place is currently 16 seconds.



6:28 PDT: Bjorn Riley Moves into 3rd & is 8 Seconds Off 2nd

Bjorn Riley is having a burst of speed as after catching Carter Woods he has moved right past him and has his sights set on Adrien Boichus in second place.



6:31 PDT: After Lap 2 Riley Amos Leads by 25 Seconds

Riley Amos still leads after the second lap. The battle for second is heating up as Bjorn Riley has passed Adrien Boichis.



6:42 PDT: Bjorn Riley Builds a Gap from Adrien Boichis

Bjorn Riley has been able to ride away from Adrien Boichis as he sits in 2nd with a nine-second gap back to third.



6:44 PDT: After Lap 3 Riley Amos Leads by 24 Seconds

Riley Amos remains in the lead after lap three with his lead just falling by one second to Bjorn Riley. In terms of lap times, Bjorn was three seconds faster on lap three compared to the race leader.



6:49 PDT: Adrien Boichis is Holding On in 3rd, Only 5 Seconds Off 2nd

Adrien Boichis may have dropped back to third during lap three but it appears he could be closing in on 2nd-placed Bjorn Riley as the gap between the two riders is just five seconds.



6:51 PDT: A Huge Crash for Carter Woods

Carter Woods gets caught out on a section of slippery rock and falls off the track into a tree. We hope Carter is okay after that crash.



6:57 PDT: Riley Amos Holds a Lead of 29 Seconds into the Last Lap

Riley Amos starts the final lap with a 29-second advantage against Bjorn Riley. Adrien Boichis is in third, 34 seconds off the leader's pace.



7:00 PDT: Adrien Boichis Goes Back in 2nd Place

Adrien Boichis once again takes back 2nd place as he looks to be stronger on the climbs with Bjorn Riley having the speed when things point back downhill.



7:03 PDT: Adrien Boichis Pulls Ahead of Bjorn Riley by 7 Seconds

Adrien Boichis is seemingly looking likely for a 2nd place finish as he has pushed hard so far on the last lap to create a small gap to Bjorn Riley.



7:08 PDT: Adrien Boichis Closes the Gap to Just 15 Seconds

Adrien Boichis is pushing very hard on the final lap as the gap to the leader is now only 15 seconds.



7:10 PDT: Riley Amos Wins at MSA

Riley Amos was unmatched in the mud as he takes the win at the final round of the year.









TheU23 Women's Race as it Happened



8:06 PDT: Ronja Blöchlinger Leads into the First Full Lap

Ronja Blöchlinger is riding at the front of the U23 Women's race with Noëlle Buri 10 seconds back in 2nd.



8:07 PDT: Samara Maxwell is 27th After the Start Loop

It's a bad start for World Champ Samara Maxwell as she is already over a minute back after the short start loop.



8:13 PDT: Conditions are Looking Miserable

After the U23 Men's racing the course is looking even worse as the ruts are getting deeper and grip is tough to find.



8:16 PDT: Ronja Blöchlinger Almost Crashes in the Same Spot as Carter Woods

The rocks are looking very greasy as Ronja Blöchlinger loses some time to Noëlle Buri.



8:21 PDT: Samara Maxwell is up to 11th

Samara Maxwell is making her way through the pack and is currently in 11th place, 1:30 behind the race leader.



8:23 PDT: Ronja Blöchlinger Leads by 14 Seconds into Lap 2

Ronja Blöchlinger still leads the race after lap one with Noëlle Buri in 2nd and Madigan Munro 3rd.



8:26 PDT: Madigan Munro Takes 2nd

Madigan Munro is riding well in the early laps of the race as she goes straight past Noëlle Buri and begins to hunt down the race leader.



8:33 PDT: Madigan Munro Closes the Gap to 9 Seconds

Madigan Munro is rallying through the mud as she has caught back a lot of time on the race leader.



8:41 PDT: Ronja Blöchlinger is Ahead by 15 Seconds into Lap 3

Madigan Munro is 15 seconds back as the front riders tart lap three. Madigan was two seconds faster on the last lap.



8:53 PDT: Ronja Blöchlinger Picks Up the Pace to Go Over 40 Seconds Ahead of Madigan Munro

Ronja Blöchlinger has put the power down as she creates a huge back to 2nd place. Further back in the race, Samara Maxwell has ridden her way all the way up to fifth place.



8:59 PDT: Ronja Blöchlinger Starts the Final Lap 1 Minute Ahead

Ronja Blöchlinger has ridden a sensible race and has built a strong lead into the last lap. With a one-minute gap to Madigan Munro the leading Swiss rider has plenty of room for any trouble she might get into while taking on the muddy course.



9:04 PDT: Noëlle Buri Passes Madigan Munro

Noëlle Buri has gone past Madigan Munro as it looks like we could be in for a big battle for second place.



9:15 PDT: Ronja Blöchlinger Wins the Race & Takes the Overall Title

Ronja Blöchlinger finishes a huge weekend in MSA as she wins the race today and takes the 2023 XCO overall.





Full Results:

U23 Men

U23 Women

The results are in from the final U23 XC World Cup of the year at Mont-Sainte-Anne.Riley Amos mastered the mud as he pulled away on lap two and never looked back. Behind Riley, there was a close battle for second as Bjorn Riley almost made it a US one-two but resurgent Adrien Boichis had a burst of speed on the final lap to end the day 16 seconds back. With a second-place finish, Adrien Boichis also takes the 2023 overall XCO title.It's a perfect weekend for Ronja Blöchlinger as she follows up her XCC win with the XCO victory and the 2023 overall title. Ronja Blöchlinger faced some early race challenges but she kept on fighting to cross the line 31 seconds ahead of 2nd place. Noëlle Buri ends the day in 2nd place after a final lap overtake of US champ Madigan Munro.Check out the results below.