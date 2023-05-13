Live U23 XC Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023

May 13, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The first U23 XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Nove Mesto. Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj kicks off his season with a win following a third place in the XCC on Thursday. Throughout the race, there was a closely fought battle with Swiss rider Dario Lillo although a pass on the fourth full lap would create an advantage too big for Dario as he stayed in 2nd through to the finish. Third place was another closely fought battle but after an attack on the final lap it was Tom Schellekens who bested the chasing riders and ended the day on the podium. After the race, Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj said in his post-race interview: "Just incredible it's still coming to my mind. Just flat-out racing all day. A good weekend for me, I'm just over the moon about this one."

Stay tuned for live results and updates from the U23 Women's race shortly.

Live timing is available here.


Results:


U23 Men:

1st. Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj: 1:08:27
2nd. Dario Lillo: +2
3rd. Tom Schellekens +41
4th. Oleksandr Hudyma: +45
5th. Matthew Wilson +55





U23 Women

After the incredible U23 Men's racing it is now time for the Women to go between the tape. The coverage for the U23 is free to watch here. Stay following this page for live race updates and lap times.


Live Race Updates:

Updates will begin shortly.


Course Preview:


Puck Pieterse takes a lap of this year's course.

Course Map:



What Happened in the XCC?:

Ronja Blöchlinger kept it calm in the early laps, always keeping the lead in sight. A very close finish saw Ronja just pull ahead at the line with the following four riders ending on the same second.

1st. Ronja Blöchlinger: 20:13
2nd. Noëlle Buri: 20:14
3rd. Sofie Pedersen: 20:14
4th. Ella Maclean-Howell: 20:14
5th. Kira Böhm: 20:14

You can view the full results here.

The faces at the front of the field were ever changing through the race.

Ronja Bl chlinger leaves No lle Buri and Sofie Pedersen in her wake.


Who do you think will win?:

Who Will Win the U23 Women's Race?







The U23 Men's Race as it Happened

6:01 am PDT: The U23 Men are Off
The U23 are off the line with Riley Amos leading into the first of two shortened start loops before five full laps.

6:04 am PDT: Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj Leads the First Start Loop
As the riders make their way around the first of two short start loops it is Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj who leads. Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj took 3rd in the XCC race on Thursday.

6:07 am PDT: Top Five After the First Start Loop
1st. Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj
2nd. Dario Lillo
3rd. Riley Amos
4th. Tom Schellekens
5th. Matthew Wilson

6:10 am PDT: Tom Schellekens Leads the Fast Group of 6 at the Front
Tom Schellekens is now heading up the front six riders as they have built a seven-second advantage over the chasing group.

6:15 am PDT: Top Five After the Second Start Loop
1st. Dario Lillo: 14:50
2nd. Riley Amos: +0
3rd. Tom Schellekens +1
4th. Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj +2
5th. Matthew Wilson +3

6:16 am PDT: Carter Woods Crashes on the First Turn
The loose first turn has taken another victim as Carter Woods slides out in the gravel. Carter looks to be back up on his bike, but he is now back in 12th.

6:20 am PDT: A Big Group is Forming at the Front
With Riley Amos leading the pack we now have nine riders bunched up at the front of the race. The big group has built a 20-second gap to the chasing group headed up by Andreas Emanuele Vittone.

6:26 am PDT: Top Five After the First Lap
1st. Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj: 25:35
2nd. Riley Amos: +0
3rd. Dario Lillo: +0
4th. Matthew Wilson +2
5th. Tom Schellekens +2

6:30 am PDT: A Group of 3 is Splitting Off at the Front
Dario Lillo, Riley Amos and Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj are building a small lead against the other riders in the group of seven that sit between 20 and 10 seconds ahead of the chasing group.

6:36 am PDT: Top Five After the Second Lap
1st. Dario Lillo: 36:16
2nd. Riley Amos: +0
3rd. Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj: +1
4th. Matthew Wilson +14
5th. Tom Schellekens +14

6:42 am PDT: Riley Amos has been Dropped off the Front
We are not sure what has happened yet but Riley Amos has dropped 57 seconds back in 8th.

6:44 am PDT: Riley Amos' Tire is off the Rim
The broadcast has now shown that Riley Amos' tire is hanging off the rim and he now has to run up the super steep climb. He is currently in 21st.
Screenshot: WBD. Sports Broadcast

6:48 am PDT: Top Five After the Third Lap
1st. Dario Lillo: 46:58
2nd. Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj: +2
3rd. Tom Schellekens +30
4th. Oleksandr Hudyma: +30
5th. Peter Joseph Blackmore: +34

6:51 am PDT: Dario Lillo is Building his Lead
The gap between Dario Lillo and Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj is now sitting at five seconds. The distance to third place has also extended to 34 seconds.

6:53 am PDT: Oliver Vedersø Sølvhø has Closed the Gap and Gone into the Lead
Oliver Vedersø Sølvhø seems to be riding away from Dario Lillo after already closing the five-second gap from the early part of the lap.

6:58 am PDT: Top Five Heading into the Final Lap
1st. Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj: 57:33
2nd. Dario Lillo: +5
3rd. Tom Schellekens +50
4th. Oleksandr Hudyma: +50
5th. Matthew Wilson +54

7:04 am PDT: Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj Maintains his Lead
Dario Lillo really needs to start closing the gap as the final lap reaches its conclusion. The gap is only six seconds but a move will need to be made soon if things are going to change before the finish line.

7:09 am PDT: Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj Takes the Win in Nove Mesto
Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj wins the first U23 race of the year with Dario Lillo just two seconds back.
Screenshot: WBD. Sports Broadcast


What Happened in the XCC?:

Adrien Boichis secured the first win for the U23 Male riders as he piloted his way through the pack to get himself in the perfect position for a last-minute sprint attack placing him two seconds up on Riley Amos and Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj.

1st. Adrien Boichis: 18:55
2nd. Riley Amos: 18:57
3rd. Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj: 18:57
4th. Bjorn Riley: 18:58
5th. Dario Lillo: 18:58

You can view the full results here.

Riley Amos leading the charge off the line.

Adrien Boichis takes the U23 XCC win in a sprint.




