Live U23 XC Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023

The U23 Men's Race as it Happened

6:01 am PDT: The U23 Men are Off

6:04 am PDT: Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj Leads the First Start Loop

6:07 am PDT: Top Five After the First Start Loop

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

6:10 am PDT: Tom Schellekens Leads the Fast Group of 6 at the Front

6:15 am PDT: Top Five After the Second Start Loop

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

6:16 am PDT: Carter Woods Crashes on the First Turn

6:20 am PDT: A Big Group is Forming at the Front

6:26 am PDT: Top Five After the First Lap

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

6:30 am PDT: A Group of 3 is Splitting Off at the Front

6:36 am PDT: Top Five After the Second Lap

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

6:42 am PDT: Riley Amos has been Dropped off the Front

6:44 am PDT: Riley Amos' Tire is off the Rim

6:48 am PDT: Top Five After the Third Lap

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

6:51 am PDT: Dario Lillo is Building his Lead

6:53 am PDT: Oliver Vedersø Sølvhø has Closed the Gap and Gone into the Lead

6:58 am PDT: Top Five Heading into the Final Lap

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

7:04 am PDT: Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj Maintains his Lead

7:09 am PDT: Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj Takes the Win in Nove Mesto

