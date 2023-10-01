Live U23 XC Results & Updates from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023

Live Timing

Results:

U23 Women







U23 Men



1st. Carter Woods: 1:10:27

2nd. Adrien Boichis: 1:10:42

3rd. Riley Amos: 1:11:22

4th. Zabdiel Adair Gutierrez Prieto: 1:11:54

5th. Bjorn Riley: 1:11:51







U23 Men's Race Updates



6:00 PDT: The U23 Men are Off

The U23 are off the line with Carter Woods leading into the start loop.



6:08 PDT: Carter Woods Leads the Start Loop

After the short start loop, Carter Woods leads the race with Adrien Boichis and Riley Amos right behind.



6:11 PDT: Adrien Boichis Moves into the Lead

Adrien Boichis has taken the leading position on the first part of lap one. Carter Woods still sits in second with Brayden Johnson sitting in third place. Riley Amos has fallen slightly off the front of the race in fourth, five seconds back.



6:14 PDT: A Group of 4 has Broken Away

Carter Woods retakes the lead as he is closely followed by Adrien Boichis, Brayden Johnson and Riley Amos. Luca Martin sits in fifth place, 16 seconds back.



6:15 PDT: Carter Woods Ups the Pace

Carter Woods is on a mission to spread out the leading group as he gaps third-placed Brayden Johnson by three seconds. Riley Amos is another two seconds back. Adrien Boichis has kept right on Carter's rear wheel as they head into the last part of lap one.



6:18 PDT: Carter Woods Leads into Lap 2

Carter Woods is still leading after the first lap with Adrien Boichis right behind. Brayden Johnson is 13 seconds back in third as he is closely followed by Riley Amos. Luca Martin is in fifth place, 20 seconds back.



6:22 PDT: Riley Amos Moves into 3rd

Riley Amos has broken off from Brayden Johnson as he is 13 seconds back from the leaders. Brayden looks to be falling back and could get picked up by Luca Martin who is five seconds behind him.



6:24 PDT: Riley Amos Pulls Back 4 Seconds

Riley Amos continues to close in on the race leaders as the gap has dropped to nine seconds.



6:29 PDT: Adrien Boichis Leads into Lap 3

Adrien Boichis and Carter Woods have halted the progress of Riley Amos as they picked up the pace in the later stages of lap two to build the lead to 18 seconds. Rily Amos is still looking strong in third as Luca Martin is nearly another 20 seconds behind him in fourth.



6:40 PDT: Carter Woods Leads into Lap 4

Carter Woods and Adrien Boichis really picked up the pace in the third lap as the gap to Riley Amos grew to 24 seconds. Luca Martin pulls back a few seconds in the last part of the course to go over the line 58 seconds off the leaders' pace.



6:43 PDT: Adrien Boichis Moves into 1st

Adrien Boichis takes his turn at the front of the race as it is still evenly matched in the battle for first. Luca Martin has now dropped back to be over a minute back in fourth while Riley Amos pulls back a few seconds.



6:46 PDT: Zabdiel Adair Gutierrez Prieto Takes 4th

Zabdiel Adair Gutierrez Prieto has passed Luca Martin as he sits just over a minute back from the race leaders.



6:47 PDT: Dario Lillo Drops to 17th

Dario Lillo is having a tough race as he has fallen all the way down to 17th. Dario was in the running for the overall title but with Adrien Boichis the current standings leader he would have wanted to be at the sharp end today..



6:50 PDT: Carter Woods Leads into Lap 5

With only two laps remaining Carter Woods and Adrien Boichis are still leading as they continue to power around the Snowshoe course. Riley Amos does not seem to be gaining on the leaders but he is holding well in third with a 31-second gap.



6:57 PDT: Carter Woods & Adrien Boichis Remain Evenly Matched

The leading pair are still together with just over a lap remaining. The pair of Carter Woods and Adrien Boichis have been inseparable for the whole race and it is looking more and more likely we will be in for a wild final lap.



7:00 PDT: Carter Woods & Adrien Boichis Start the Final Lap

The final lap is now underway as Carter Woods and Adrien Boichis will need to try and lose each other unless they want a big sprint finish.



7:05 PDT: Adrien Boichis Launches an Attack

Adrien Boichis tries to build a gap to Carter Woods but it is shut down quickly and the pair stair right together at the mid-point of the last lap.



7:07 PDT: Adrien Boichis Launches Another Attack

Adrien Boichis is more successful this time as he builds a small gap but Carter Woods is able to eventually close the gap and go into the lead.



7:08 PDT: Carter Woods Builds a 3-Second Gap

After a second unsuccessful attack from Adrien Boichis, Carter Woods picked up the pace to create a four-second margin to 2nd place.



7:09 PDT: Carter Woods Leads by 11 Seconds

Carter Woods has powered to a sizeable lead as it is looking likely the Canadian will be first across the line. Adrien Boichis is starting to struggle as he will have to accept 2nd place after a very close battle.



7:11 PDT: Carter Woods Wins in Snowshoe

Carter Woods has taken the win by 15 seconds as he also denies Adrien Boichis the chance to wrap up the overall season victory.









The seventh U23 XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Snowshoe, stay tuned for live results and updates.