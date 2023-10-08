Live U23 XC Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023

Live Timing



6:17 PDT: After the first full lap Riley Amos Leads Adrien Boichis

Conditions are looking tough this morning as the U23 men are first up today.



6:18 PDT: Carter Woods is 23 Seconds Off the Front

After completing the first full lap of the race Carter Woods is a decent way off the leading two riders.



6:19 PDT: Riley Amos is Pulling Away from Adrien Boichis

Riley Amos has created a five-second gap to Adrien Boichis as he is looking strong in the wet today.



6:23 PDT: Carter Woods Closes in on Adrien Boichis

The course is looking brutal in the wet as the climbs are looking almost impossible. Carter Woods seems to be fairing better than Adrien Boichis as he closes the gap down to nine seconds.



6:27 PDT: Bjorn Riley Catches Carter Woods

A group of two riders are now chasing down Adrien Boichis as Bjorn Riley has caught up to Carter Woods. The gap from third/fourth to second place is currently 16 seconds.



6:28 PDT: Bjorn Riley Moves into 3rd & is 8 Seconds Off 2nd

Bjorn Riley is having a burst of speed as after catching Carter Woods he has moved right past him and has his sights set on Adrien Boichus in second place.



6:31 PDT: After Lap 2 Riley Amos Leads by 25 Seconds

Riley Amos still leads after the second lap. The battle for second is heating up as Bjorn Riley has passed Adrien Boichis.







The final U23 XC World Cup of the year is now underway at Mont-Sainte-Anne, stay tuned for live results and updates.