Live U23 XC Results & Updates from the Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023

U23 Women's Race Updates

23:30 pm PDT: The U23 Women are Off

23:36 pm PDT: Ronja Blöchlinger Leads After the Start Loop

23:41 pm PDT: There is a Leading Group of 3 at the Front

23:42 pm PDT: The Roots are Causing a Few Issues

23:46 pm PDT: Ronja Blöchlinger & Sofie Pedersen have Created an 8-Second Lead

23:48 pm PDT: Samara Maxwell has Caught the Leader

23:51 pm PDT: The Top 5 Riders After Lap 1 Are:

23:56 pm PDT: Ronja Blöchlinger is Building a Gap to Sofie Pedersen

0:01 am PDT: Sofie Pedersen has Closed the Gap & Now Leads

0:08 am PDT: After Lap 2 the Top 5 Riders Are:

0:13 am PDT: Sofie Pedersen has Ridden Away from Ronja Blöchlinger

0:17 am PDT: The Battle for 4th & 5th is Heating Up

0:19 am PDT: Sofie Pedersen has Made a Big Move as she Leads by 31 Seconds

0:24 am PDT: Going into the Final Lap the Top 5 Riders Are:

0:24 am PDT: Samara Maxwell is Looking Strong on the Final Lap

Puck Pieterse takes a lap of this year's course.