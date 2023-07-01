Live U23 XC Results & Updates from the Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023

The fourth U23 XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Val Di Sole, stay tuned for live results and updates.
U23 Women's Race Updates23:30 pm PDT: The U23 Women are OffThe U23 are off the line with a big mid-pack crash as riders head into the shortened start loop.23:36 pm PDT: Ronja Blöchlinger Leads After the Start LoopFollowing the short start loop it's Ronja Blöchlinger, Sofie Pedersen and Ella Maclean-Howell leading the race.23:41 pm PDT: There is a Leading Group of 3 at the FrontSofie Pedersen now leads a breakaway group of three riders with Ronja Blöchlinger and Samara Maxwell joining the current series leader.23:42 pm PDT: The Roots are Causing a Few IssuesWe are seeing some of the riders struggle to maintain momentum through the roots, this could become a key area in the race if we see riders stay together until the last lap. 23:46 pm PDT: Ronja Blöchlinger & Sofie Pedersen have Created an 8-Second LeadRonja Blöchlinger and Sofie Pedersen are pulling away as they have built an eight-second gap back to Samara Maxwell in third place.23:48 pm PDT: Samara Maxwell has Caught the LeaderIn the second half of the lap Samara Maxwell has closed the eight-second gap to catch up to the leading riders.23:51 pm PDT: The Top 5 Riders After Lap 1 Are:1st. Sofie Pedersen: 20:33
2nd. Ronja Blöchlinger: +1
3rd. Samara Maxwell: +2
4th. Noëlle Buri: +32
5th. Noemie Garnier: +3223:56 pm PDT: Ronja Blöchlinger is Building a Gap to Sofie PedersenRonja Blöchlinger is keeping the pace high on lap two as she has created a four-second gap to Sofie Pedersen. Samara Maxwell is now 12 seconds back before the chasing group who are over a minute off the pace.0:01 am PDT: Sofie Pedersen has Closed the Gap & Now LeadsSofie Pedersen has caught Ronja Blöchlinger and has moved into the leading position. Samara Maxwell is also starting to catch the two riders at the front.0:08 am PDT: After Lap 2 the Top 5 Riders Are:1st. Sofie Pedersen: 36:20
2nd. Ronja Blöchlinger: +0
3rd. Samara Maxwell: +22
4th. Sara Cortinovis: +1:21
5th. Noëlle Buri: +1:220:13 am PDT: Sofie Pedersen has Ridden Away from Ronja BlöchlingerSofie Pedersen has made her move to take a strong lead of nine seconds against Ronja Blöchlinger who looks to not have the energy to close the gap.0:17 am PDT: The Battle for 4th & 5th is Heating UpA group of five riders led by Sina Van Thiel are fighting for the final podium spots as they all sit within a few seconds of each other.0:19 am PDT: Sofie Pedersen has Made a Big Move as she Leads by 31 SecondsSofie Pedersen has really picked up the pace as she has created a sizeable gap of 31 seconds. Samara Maxwell has caught Ronja Blöchlinger as she moves into 2nd place.0:24 am PDT: Going into the Final Lap the Top 5 Riders Are:1st. Sofie Pedersen: 51:44
2nd. Ronja Blöchlinger: +42
3rd. Samara Maxwell: +42
4th. Sina Van Thiel: +2:05
5th. Sara Cortinovis: +2:050:24 am PDT: Samara Maxwell is Looking Strong on the Final LapSamara Maxwell has kicked off the last lap with a big effort as she starts to build a gap back to 3rd-placed Ronja Blöchlinger.
