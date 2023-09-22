U23 XC World Champ Samara Maxwell Signs with Rockrider Ford Until 2026

It’s been a dream ever since I can remember to be a professional cyclist. Beyond honoured to say, that thanks to @rockrider_ford_racing_team this dream is finally a reality

I already feel so at home in this team and have had the biggest, warmest welcome. It only makes me even more excited to see what we can achieve in the future together



And thank you to everyone for your kind messages! It means so much for everyone to be following along my journey with me. Now let’s go get this Paris Test Event, I’m more ready than ever with some amazing new support taking me even further. — Samara Maxwell