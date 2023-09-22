U23 XC World Champ Samara Maxwell Signs with Rockrider Ford Until 2026

After an incredible 2023 season with a World Cup and World Champs win Samara Maxwell has been picked up by the Rockrider Ford team until 2026.
Previously Samara Maxwell had been racing World Cups and World Champs under her own program so it is amazing to see the New Zealand talent picked up by one of the big teams for the rest of the season and the next few years. Samara Maxwell says she will be at this weekend's Olympic test event in Paris with her new team before heading to the final two World Cup rounds as she sits third in the U23 Women's overall standings.
|It’s been a dream ever since I can remember to be a professional cyclist. Beyond honoured to say, that thanks to @rockrider_ford_racing_team this dream is finally a reality
I already feel so at home in this team and have had the biggest, warmest welcome. It only makes me even more excited to see what we can achieve in the future together
And thank you to everyone for your kind messages! It means so much for everyone to be following along my journey with me. Now let’s go get this Paris Test Event, I’m more ready than ever with some amazing new support taking me even further.— Samara Maxwell
|The Rockrider Ford team is very pleased to announce the arrival of Under-23 World Champion, Samara Maxwell, starting today and for the next three seasons. . . . The New Zealander will take part in the test event of the Paris Olympic Games this weekend before flying off to the last two stages of the World Cup in the United States and Canada.— Rockrider Ford - Translated