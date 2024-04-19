U23 XCC Results from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024

Apr 19, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
The under 23 racers are back between the tape for the second round of the 2024 World Cup series and once again it was Kira Bohm and Riley Amos that took the wins.

You can watch the U23 XCO races live on YouTube tomorrow and Sunday. Check out the Pinkbike Primer for all the schedule details and see all the details on how to watch the racing this year in our How to Watch the 2024 Mountain Bike World Cup Guide.

Check out the results below.


Results:


U23 Women

1st. Kira Bohm: 19:08
2nd. Emily Johnston: +4
3rd. Carla Hahn: +14
4th. Ana Santos: +16
5th. Giuliana Salvini Morgen: +19

U23 Men

1st. Riley Amos 19:30
2nd. Bjorn Riley: +3
3rd. Luke Wiedmann: +3
4th. Luca Martin: +6
5th. Sondre Rokke: +8



Full Results:


U23 Women

photo

U23 Men

photo
photo


4 Comments
  • 6 0
 The Riley's at it again!
  • 2 0
 It will be interesting to see if anyone can best him this year. His main competition from last year (Boichis) moved up the the Elites 2 years early.
  • 1 0
 Is there nowhere to watch the U23 short track? Don't see it on Max (USA) and couldn't find any stream or replay on Youtube...
  • 4 0
 Nowhere currently to watch the U23 XCC. U23 XCO is free on YouTube, Elite XCC and XCO will be on Max.







