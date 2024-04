U23 XCC Results from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024

Results:

U23 Women



1st. Kira Bohm: 19:08

2nd. Emily Johnston: +4

3rd. Carla Hahn: +14

4th. Ana Santos: +16

5th. Giuliana Salvini Morgen: +19



U23 Men



1st. Riley Amos 19:30

2nd. Bjorn Riley: +3

3rd. Luke Wiedmann: +3

4th. Luca Martin: +6

5th. Sondre Rokke: +8





Full Results:

U23 Women

U23 Men

The under 23 racers are back between the tape for the second round of the 2024 World Cup series and once again it was Kira Bohm and Riley Amos that took the wins.You can watch the U23 XCO races live on YouTube tomorrow and Sunday. Check out the Pinkbike Primer for all the schedule details and see all the details on how to watch the racing this year in our How to Watch the 2024 Mountain Bike World Cup Guide Check out the results below.