U23 XCC Results from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024

The under 23 racers are back between the tape for the second round of the 2024 World Cup series and once again it was Kira Bohm and Riley Amos that took the wins.
You can watch the U23 XCO races live on YouTube
tomorrow and Sunday. Check out the Pinkbike Primer
for all the schedule details and see all the details on how to watch the racing this year in our How to Watch the 2024 Mountain Bike World Cup Guide
.
Check out the results below.
Results:
U23 Women
1st. Kira Bohm: 19:08
2nd. Emily Johnston: +4
3rd. Carla Hahn: +14
4th. Ana Santos: +16
5th. Giuliana Salvini Morgen: +19
U23 Men
1st. Riley Amos 19:30
2nd. Bjorn Riley: +3
3rd. Luke Wiedmann: +3
4th. Luca Martin: +6
5th. Sondre Rokke: +8
Full Results:
U23 Women
U23 Men