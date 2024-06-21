U23 XCC Results from the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024

The under-23 racers are back between the tape for the fifth round of the 2024 World Cup series. After only a few days since the last round in Italy, the racing saw Emilly Johnston take the women's victory while Riley Amos made it four XCC wins out of five in 2024.
Results:
U23 Women
1st. Emilly Johnston: 20:46
2nd. Carla Hahn: 21:03 // +5
3rd. Madigan Munro: 21:10 // +12
4th. Olivia Onesti: 21:23 // +25
5th. Ella Maclean-Howell: 21:29 // +31
U23 Men
1st. Riley Amos: 20:39
2nd. Bjorn Riley: 20:41 // +2
3rd. Luca Martin: 20:44 // +5
4th. Dario Lillo: 20:52 // +13
5th. Luke Moir: 20:58 // +19
