U23 XCC Results from the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024

Jun 21, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

The under-23 racers are back between the tape for the fifth round of the 2024 World Cup series. After only a few days since the last round in Italy, the racing saw Emilly Johnston take the women's victory while Riley Amos made it four XCC wins out of five in 2024.

You can watch the U23 XCO races live on YouTube tomorrow and Sunday. Check out the Pinkbike Primer for all the schedule details and see all the details on how to watch the racing this year in our How to Watch the 2024 Mountain Bike World Cup Guide.

Check out the results below.


Results:


U23 Women

1st. Emilly Johnston: 20:46
2nd. Carla Hahn: 21:03 // +5
3rd. Madigan Munro: 21:10 // +12
4th. Olivia Onesti: 21:23 // +25
5th. Ella Maclean-Howell: 21:29 // +31

U23 Men

1st. Riley Amos: 20:39
2nd. Bjorn Riley: 20:41 // +2
3rd. Luca Martin: 20:44 // +5
4th. Dario Lillo: 20:52 // +13
5th. Luke Moir: 20:58 // +19



Full Results:


U23 Women


U23 Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results XC Racing Crans Montana World Cup Xc 2024 World Cup XC


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,237 articles
Report
3 Comments
  • 2 0
 I wonder what the Trek factory team will look like in 2 more years. I am sure they want to keep these young guns under their brand, but what happens with their current elite riders. Also, I am sure some other teams will be making some good offers as well.
  • 1 0
 They only have Anton Cooper on the men's side for TFR. Given his pretty lackluster results over the last couple years I could see him leaving if they wanted to bring up the 2 Riley's. But given that Amos is already on TFR, they have the ability and space to just keep him without any change to the status quo really.
  • 1 0
 Is this the most dominant U23 season we've ever seen with Riley amos? 8/9 wins with the last slot being 2nd? Obviously still lots of racing to be had but not sure there has ever been another rider with that level of performance in U23.







