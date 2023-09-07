U23 XCC Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2023

Sep 7, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The under 23 racers are back between the tape as they go head to head in the sixth round of the 2023 XCC Short Track World Cup series.

Check out the results below.


Results:


U23 Women

1st. Ronja Blöchlinger: 18:19
2nd. Samara Maxwell: +2
3rd. Noëlle Buri: +6
4th. Sofie Pedersen: +10
5th. Noemie Garnier: +19

U23 Men

1st. Adrien Boichis: 20:52
2nd. Riley Amos: +3
3rd. Carter Woods: +6
4th. Luke Wiedmann: +14
5th. Gustav Pedersen: +15



Full Results:


U23 Women

photo
photo

U23 Men

photo
photo



2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Yea Adrien!!!

Does anyone have a replay if the U23 races?.....Yet?
  • 1 0
 It's your turn, Carter!





