U23 XCC Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2023

Results:

U23 Women



1st. Ronja Blöchlinger: 18:19

2nd. Samara Maxwell: +2

3rd. Noëlle Buri: +6

4th. Sofie Pedersen: +10

5th. Noemie Garnier: +19



U23 Men



1st. Adrien Boichis: 20:52

2nd. Riley Amos: +3

3rd. Carter Woods: +6

4th. Luke Wiedmann: +14

5th. Gustav Pedersen: +15





Full Results:

The under 23 racers are back between the tape as they go head to head in the sixth round of the 2023 XCC Short Track World Cup series.Check out the results below.