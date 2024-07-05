U23 XCC Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2024

Results:

U23 Women



1st. Isabella Holmgren: 20:50

2nd. Kira Böhm: 20:53 // +3

3rd. Sina Van Thiel: 20:54 // +4

4th. Olivia Onesti: 20:59 // +9

5th. Ginia Caluori: 21:00 // +10



U23 Men



1st. Bjorn Riley: 22:08

2nd. Finn Treudler: 22:11 // +3

3rd. Rens Teunissen Van Manen: 22:14 // +6

4th. Oleksandr Hudyma: 22:15 // +7

5th. Martin Groslambert: 22:16 // +8





Full Results:

U23 Women

U23 Men

The under-23 racers are back between the tape for the sixth round of the 2024 World Cup series. After a short break since the last round in Switzerland, the racing saw Isabella Holmgren take the women's victory while Bjorn Riley secured a second XCC win in 2024.Check out the results below.