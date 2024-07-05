U23 XCC Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2024

The under-23 racers are back between the tape for the sixth round of the 2024 World Cup series. After a short break since the last round in Switzerland, the racing saw Isabella Holmgren take the women's victory while Bjorn Riley secured a second XCC win in 2024.
Check out the results below.
U23 Women
1st. Isabella Holmgren: 20:50
2nd. Kira Böhm: 20:53 // +3
3rd. Sina Van Thiel: 20:54 // +4
4th. Olivia Onesti: 20:59 // +9
5th. Ginia Caluori: 21:00 // +10
U23 Men
1st. Bjorn Riley: 22:08
2nd. Finn Treudler: 22:11 // +3
3rd. Rens Teunissen Van Manen: 22:14 // +6
4th. Oleksandr Hudyma: 22:15 // +7
5th. Martin Groslambert: 22:16 // +8
U23 Women
U23 Men