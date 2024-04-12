U23 XCC Results from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

Apr 12, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
The under 23 racers are back between the tape as they go head to head in the first round of the 2024 XCC Short Track World Cup series. You can watch the U23 XCO races live on YouTube tomorrow and Sunday. Check out the Pinkbike Primer for all the schedule details.

Check out the results below.


U23 Women

1st. Kira Bohm 18:17
2nd. Madigan Munro: +17
3rd. Sofia Waite: +17
4th. Giuliana Salvini Morgen: +20
5th. Emily Johnston: +22

U23 Men

1st. Riley Amos 20:38
2nd. Dario Lillo: +2
3rd. Sondre Rokke: +2
4th. Bjorn Riley: +3
5th. Luca Martin: +5



U23 Women

photo
photo

U23 Men

photo
photo
photo


2 Comments
 Go Rileys!!!!! Both kicked butt, I knew Riley Amos would kill it. He seems to have taken his level up another notch here in the US races he's already done.
 Looks like the US has some prospects in the U23 category!







