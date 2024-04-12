U23 XCC Results from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

The under 23 racers are back between the tape as they go head to head in the first round of the 2024 XCC Short Track World Cup series. You can watch the U23 XCO races live on YouTube
tomorrow and Sunday. Check out the Pinkbike Primer
for all the schedule details.
Check out the results below.
Results:
U23 Women
1st. Kira Bohm 18:17
2nd. Madigan Munro: +17
3rd. Sofia Waite: +17
4th. Giuliana Salvini Morgen: +20
5th. Emily Johnston: +22
U23 Men
1st. Riley Amos 20:38
2nd. Dario Lillo: +2
3rd. Sondre Rokke: +2
4th. Bjorn Riley: +3
5th. Luca Martin: +5
