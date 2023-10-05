U23 XCC Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023

The under 23 racers are back between the tape as they go head to head in the final round of the 2023 XCC Short Track World Cup series.
Check out the results below.
Results:
U23 Women
1st. Ronja Blöchlinger: 20:44
2nd. Samara Maxwell: +1
3rd. Noëlle Buri: +7
4th. Ginia Caluori: +10
5th. Sofie Pedersen: +18
U23 Men
1st. Adrien Boichis: 19:58
2nd. Carter Woods: +4
3rd. Riley Amos: +7
4th. Oleksandr Hudyma: +15
5th. Dario Lillo: +15
Full Results:
U23 Women
U23 Men
XCC Overall Standings:
U23 Women
U23 Men