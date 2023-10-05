U23 XCC Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023

Oct 5, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The under 23 racers are back between the tape as they go head to head in the final round of the 2023 XCC Short Track World Cup series.

Check out the results below.


Results:


U23 Women

1st. Ronja Blöchlinger: 20:44
2nd. Samara Maxwell: +1
3rd. Noëlle Buri: +7
4th. Ginia Caluori: +10
5th. Sofie Pedersen: +18

U23 Men

1st. Adrien Boichis: 19:58
2nd. Carter Woods: +4
3rd. Riley Amos: +7
4th. Oleksandr Hudyma: +15
5th. Dario Lillo: +15



Full Results:


U23 Women

photo
photo

U23 Men

photo
photo


XCC Overall Standings:


U23 Women

photo
photo

U23 Men

photo



