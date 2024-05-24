U23 XCC Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024

May 24, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The under-23 racers are back between the tape for the third round of the 2024 World Cup series. After a month-long break since round two, the racing saw Isabella Holmgren take the women's victory while Riley Amos carried on his winning streak making it three from three in 2024.

You can watch the U23 XCO races live on YouTube tomorrow and Sunday. Check out the Pinkbike Primer for all the schedule details and see all the details on how to watch the racing this year in our How to Watch the 2024 Mountain Bike World Cup Guide.

Check out the results below.


Results:


U23 Women

1st. Isabella Holmgren: 20:35
2nd. Ella Maclean-Howell: 20:44 // +9
3rd. Madigan Munro: 20:45 // +10
4th. Valentina Corvi: 20:46 // +11
5th. Emilly Johnston: 20:46 // +11

U23 Men

1st. Riley Amos 20:25
2nd. Dario Lillo: 20:26 // +1
3rd. Luke Wiedmann: 20:28 // +3
4th. Luca Martin: 20:28 // +3
5th. Joseph Blackmore: 20:28 // +3



Full Results:


U23 Women

photo
photo

U23 Men

photo
photo



3 Comments
  • 4 0
 It's good to be a fan for mountain bike racing in the US.
  • 1 0
 The Holmgrens are such a power family.
  • 1 0
 Amos is a wagon.







